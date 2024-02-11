Mark Ruffalo Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza: “We’re Not Going To Bomb Our Way To Peace” – DGA Awards

Mark Ruffalo is calling for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. At the DGA awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday night he told Deadline the pins on his lapel represented “peace lillies and Artists for Ceasefire”.

Ruffalo said that Artists for Ceasefire is “calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. There are 1,200 Israelis dead and 2,700 Palestinians,” he continued.

“We’ve come to understand this bombing isn’t working, we’re not going to bomb our way to peace, and all we’re saying is, what’s wrong with giving a ceasefire a chance? We have a million refugees on the border of Rafah right now, who are looking at another bombing surge, and we have 400,000 people starving to death right now, without any humanitarian aid being able to get in there. So we’re asking the leaders of the world, especially President Biden, to demand a ceasefire, a lasting ceasefire, and give peace a chance instead of just a continued bombing, the escalation of violence and what will soon become a regional war that America will be dragged into.”

Yorgos Lanthimos and Mark Ruffalo at the 76th Annual DGA Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ruffalo explained he had no plans to make a statement during the awards ceremony itself since, he said, “it’s really for Yorgos tonight.” Ruffalo is set to present the Feature Film Nomination to his Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos.

In Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Ruffalo stars as Duncan Wedderburn, a comedic cad character who whisks Emma Stone’s Bella away on a cruise, before discovering her uncontainable and thoroughly unexpected personality.

We will soon see Ruffalo in Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s much-anticipated new film, based on Edward Ashton’s science fiction thriller novel Mickey7. The film’s release date was recently delayed, but Ruffalo revealed a little about his role of

“Mickey 17 is this crazy kind of space sci-fi film,” he said, “where I’m a commander of a colonizing ship that’s going through space.”

The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette and Steven Yeun. In September of last year at San Sabastian’s Film Festival’s Creative Investor Conference, Plan B’s Jeremy Kleiner said of the project:

“It came from a book that we had read that we sent to director Bong. We had been involved in producing Okja and we’re very excited that we got a chance to work with him again,” he said. “It’s a movie that will hopefully find a big audience.”

“Those of you who know the book will know it has some genre elements, but it’s very director Bong. It’s an example of repeat business with a director that we admire… but doing it in kind of a new setting.”

Ruffalo is also set to star in Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby’s as-yet untitled new HBO series.

