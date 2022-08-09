Mark Ronson Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary with Wife Grace Gummer: 'Freak Anomaly of Love'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Mark Ronson Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary with Wife Grace Gummer
Mark Ronson/instagram

Mark Ronson is celebrating a year of marriage to his best friend.

The Grammy Award winner, 46, marked his first anniversary with wife Grace Gummer on Monday, sharing photos from a gorgeous romantic getaway and a throwback of the happy couple in some formalwear.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," he wrote in the caption. "So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love.

RELATED: Mark Ronson Celebrates Marrying Grace Gummer on His 46th Birthday: 'Forever and Ever Yours'

"Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest," Ronson added.

He revealed last September on his 46th birthday that he and the Broadway and television actress, 36 — who is also the daughter of Meryl Streep — had tied the knot, sharing a black-and-white photo of their wedding day.

"To my truest love... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," Ronson wrote at the time. "I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

Ronson previously announced their engagement on his FADER Uncovered podcast in June 2021. "I got engaged last weekend," he said, revealing to guest Tame Impala that they shared their first kiss to the group's debut album InnerSpeaker.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he said. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Ronson Confirms He's Engaged to Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer After Swirl of Rumors

The Late Night Feelings artist was previously married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Gummer divorced her first husband, musician Tay Strathairn, in 2020 after one year of marriage.

