Mark Rogers elected as Woodsstock's deputy mayor

·4 min read

With new Mayor Trina Jones taking the helm of the expanded Woodstock council for the first time Tuesday, Jan. 10, council members elected returning councillor Mark Rogers as her deputy mayor.

Rogers and fellow returning councillor Jeff Bradbury put their names forward for the position, with Rogers earning seven of the eight oral votes cast.

Following the vote, a smiling Bradbury, the longest-serving council member, crossed council chambers to congratulate Rogers and pledge his support.

Mayor Jones also used the first council meeting to quiz councillors about which standing committees, special committees and boards they wished to chair or serve. She noted that all councillors, whether a chair or committee members, can attend meetings and play active roles.

Jones said she and CAO Andrew Garnett will help fill out and support most committees.

The mayor began by seeking interest in serving on the library and business improvement area boards and the planning advisory committee board.

Coun. Christa McCartney will serve as a town representative on the L.P. Fisher Library/Thompson Centre board, while Julie Williams agreed to represent the town with the BIA board.

Jones explained both boards play active and significant roles in the town.

New councillor William Belyea will sit on the Planning Advisory Committee, while Bradbury, who served on PAC last council term, agreed to return.

Jones said the current eight-member PAC would undergo a significant overhaul as the town attempts to attract residents from communities outside the former Woodstock boundaries to sit on the committee.

Jones said anyone interested in serving on PAC could apply for a position, including current members. She said the council would review the applications and appoint the committee members, noting it remains to be determined if the committee stays at eight members or expands to 10 or more.

Jones and Garnett noted during the meeting that the PAC, which deals with zoning issues and required variances, will face potentially differently named zones in outlying areas.

Mayor Jones reinstated three committees: Finance, Asset Management/Building and Public Safety. She said all would face vital decisions.

The mayor, Bradbury and new councillor Michael Martin agreed to serve on the Finance Committee, although council will determine the committee chair later.

Jones said Director of Finance Kristin Pelkey and other staff members would play a central role on the committee, which deals with all the town's financial and fiscal issues.

"I will try to attend all the meetings, and so will the CAO," she said.

Coun. Bradbury will chair the Asset Management/Building Committee, which will also include Rogers, Belyea and Coun. Norm Brown.

"This will be important," said Jones, noting the town already faces a pending building crisis.

"We are outgrowing a lot of assets," she said.

She pointed out the size limits of the town hall to meet staff needs, adding it doesn't provide an office for the mayor. With council expanding from six to eight members, she said, council chambers need more room.

Jones added that the attached fire hall no longer met the needs of the expanding Woodstock Fire Department and described the Woodstock Police Force station next door as an "aging" building with numerous deficiencies.

The mayor said the Asset Management/Building Committee must complete an asset inventory which began last year.

Coun. Brown agreed to chair the Public Safety Committee with McCartney and Mayor Jones as members. Jones expects Woodstock Police Force Chief Gary Forward and possibly another police representative as committee members.

The mayor added a public safety groups from a local Woodstock neighbourhood had already approached town officials about concerns. She said they were willing to serve on or work with the committee.

Mayor Jones also made appointments to a pair of special committees, which, unlike standing committees, have a specific mandate and a time limit to deliver a report.

Jones, as she did as councillor in the last council, will chair the ORV/ATV committee. Coun. Williams will also serve on the committee.

"We have a big task ahead of us," the mayor said.

Over the next few months, she said, the committee will seek public opinion regarding if and how off-road vehicles are allowed access to town streets.

Jones said the committee would use information gathered during last summer and falls pilot project and input from the public to deliver a report to council by April 1.

The mayor will also chair the second special committee, the Water Billing Review. Deputy Mayor Rogers and Councillors Martin and Williams will also sit on the committee which must, as quickly as possible, decide a billing option, whether levy or metre, for town water services.

"We know it's a sensitive one," said Jones, adding it will also be a "quick-moving one."

She said the committee must deliver a report to council before the end of February.

Jones said the committee report must outline specific objectives and recommend a process.

Pelkey said the town needs to move away from the current billing system whether the committee recommends levy or metre.

"The process has to change," she said. "It's not an efficient process."

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun

