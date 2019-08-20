Mark Robinson: England Women part ways with World Cup-winning coach

England have parted ways with World Cup-winning head coach Mark Robinson after four years in the role.

Former Sussex coach Robinson, who guided the team to the win on home soil two years ago, steps down after defeat to Australia in the Ashes earlier this summer.

Assistant coach Alastair Maiden will take charge for the series with Pakistan in December with Robinson believing the team can go from strength to strength from here.

“Although the recent Ashes was a difficult series, a few hard weeks doesn’t take anything away from what has been a wonderful four years. I’ve had so many highlights and memorable moments with the team," he said in a statement.

“Nothing could ever surpass winning the ICC Women’s World Cup on home soil, but from a pure coaching perspective, reaching the T20 final last November – with a depleted team, three non-contracted players and three players twenty years old or younger – is a huge personal highlight.

“It’s been exciting to watch so many players grow and to watch so many records broken, but it feels the right time for me to take on a new challenge and to allow a different voice to come in before the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We have put a lot of groundwork in place, and this, coupled with the new investment into the women’s game will make a huge difference in time.

“I would like to thank everyone associated with England Women for all the kindness and support they have shown me and wish Heather and the team all the best for the future.”