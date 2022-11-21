Mark Potter, boxer who became best known for a bizarre defeat – obituary

Mark Potter, left, squares up to Danny Williams at the weigh-in ahead of their title fight at Wembley Arena in 2000 - Peter Jordan/PA

Mark Potter, the heavyweight boxer and former British and Commonwealth title challenger, who has died aged 47, will be remembered for losing one of the most extraordinary contests ever seen in a British boxing ring.

The 6ft 1in Walthamstow fighter was on the cusp of halting the Commonwealth title-holder Danny Williams after the latter’s right shoulder dislocated in the third round of their famous clash at Wembley Conference Centre in October 2000.

Although the champion’s cause looked hopeless he stubbornly fought on in excruciating pain, face contorted in agony, right arm hanging uselessly by his side, steadfastly ignoring the ringsiders’ pleas to pull out.

While this bizarre theatre was being played out, Potter – whose ring moniker was “The Great White Shark” – circled menacingly, seeking to land the conclusive punch to put Williams out of his misery.

Although Williams’s cornermen managed to thrust the shoulder back into its socket between rounds, the dislocation reoccurred, leaving the Brixton man struggling to keep Potter at bay with his one good arm.

Although Potter was not to know it, Williams’s cornermen were on the verge of pulling their man out when, in the sixth round, the unbelievable happened.

Evidently frustrated at his inability to secure a stoppage which appeared there for the taking, the advancing Potter dropped his guard and walked straight on to Williams’s desperate left uppercut, thrown more in hope of keeping his foe away than with the aim of ending his ordeal.

The blow connected cleanly and sent Potter sprawling on his back. Although he wearily hauled himself upright and narrowly managed to beat the count, a reinvigorated Williams put him down twice more to secure a celebrated victory.

Potter and Williams during their famous fight at Wembley - Michael Stephens/PA

Potter, for his part, would subsequently explain his initial caution at exploiting Williams’s distress on the suspicion that his opponent was faking the injury to lure him into a trap. A respected if unheralded figure on the British fight scene, Potter would never come so close to a title again.

Mark Potter was born on February 27 1975 and began his boxing career as a decent amateur who once gave the future Olympic champion Audley Harrison a hard fight, before winning his professional debut with a points triumph over J A Bugner, son of the former world title challenger Joe Bugner, at Wembley Arena in July 1997. Over the next three years he built a reputation as a limited but game performer with a decent punch who rarely featured in a dull fight.

Potter’s somewhat intimidating shaven-headed appearance was at odds with a gentle personality. He once revealed that he prepared for fights by reading the Bible. “I’m not a Christian as such,” he said. “I just consider myself a good person.”

In November 1999 Potter dropped a points decision to his domestic rival Keith Long, but a Southern Area title-stoppage triumph over the giant Danny Watts the following March set up the fateful showdown with Williams.

Mark Potter at the premiere of the film Killer Bitch in 2010: his intimidating appearance was at odds with his gentle personality - WENN/Alamy

The big Londoner’s career never recovered from the Williams defeat. After being stopped by the Russian Alexander Vasilev the following year, Potter continued to be a force at domestic level, piecing together a winning six-fight streak. But after losing a British title eliminator to Michael Sprott in the third round at Reading in March 2003 he retired, having won 21 of his 26 fights (14 early) against five defeats.

Over the next few years Potter – who remained a popular figure on the London fight scene – tried his hand at kickboxing and MMA. He also had a stint as landlord of a pub in Walthamstow, on one occasion suffering injuries after being forced to expel a particularly unruly customer at closing time.

Fans of the former heavyweight contender were, however, unsurprised to learn he had given as good as he got. “Three of that bloke’s teeth are still behind the bar,” Potter laconically informed one reporter after the incident.

Diagnosed with Stage IV stomach cancer earlier this year, he channelled his energies into charity work and cancer awareness campaigns.

Potter is survived by his wife, Hannah, and by their daughter and son.

Mark Potter, born February 27 1975, died November 19 2022