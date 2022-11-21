Mark Pathy Is The Independent Chairman of Stingray Group Inc. (TSE:RAY.A) And They Just Picked Up 2.4% More Shares

Potential Stingray Group Inc. (TSE:RAY.A) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman, Mark Pathy, recently bought CA$613k worth of stock, paying CA$4.90 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stingray Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman Mark Pathy was not the only time they bought Stingray Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$1.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$5.43 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$4.93. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Stingray Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Stingray Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Stingray Group insiders own about CA$89m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stingray Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Stingray Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Stingray Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Stingray Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

