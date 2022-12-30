Mark Meadows and wife won’t face charges in voter fraud case, NC attorney general says

Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday afternoon he won’t seek to charge Mark Meadows or his wife with voter fraud.

Meadows, a Republican, served as former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff and previously represented North Carolina’s 11th district in Congress.

Meadows and his wife were accused of using an address of a rental property in rural western North Carolina where they did not live in to cast ballots during the 2020 election.

Stein, a Democrat, said Friday that State Bureau of Investigation agents could no find proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the couple committed voter fraud.

This is a developing story and will be updated.






