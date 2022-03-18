Mark Meadows Investigated For Possible Vote Fraud in North Carolina

Marita Vlachou
·2 min read

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a champion of Donald Trump’s stolen election lies, is the subject of a North Carolina investigation into whether he illegally registered to vote using an address where he reportedly never lived, the state attorney general’s office told local TV station WRAL Thursday.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein asked the State Bureau of Investigations and the State Board of Elections to look into Meadows’ voter registration, WRAL first reported, citing an email from Stein’s spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed. Meadows used the address — a mobile home in a remote area in the western part of the state — to vote by absentee ballot in 2020, according to The New York Times.

The district attorney for Macon County, where the home is located, asked the state attorney general to investigate, Ahmed said.

Meadows, a former House member from North Carolina and a prominent promoter of Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, listed a 14-by-62-foot mobile home in Scaly Mountain as his address on his voter registration form submitted in September 2020, according to The New Yorker.

His wife stayed there once, but there’s no indication Meadows himself ever visited.

“He did not come,” the former owner told The New Yorker. “He’s never spent a night in there.”

Providing a false address on a voter registration form is a federal crime, The New Yorker noted.

Meadows hasn’t publicly commented on his registration, despite widespread publicity since the controversy erupted earlier this month.

The Meadowses sold their only home in North Carolina in March 2020. A few months later, Mark Meadows filed his voter registration form listing Scaly Mountain property as his home address.

“I’m kind of dumbfounded, to be honest with you,” Melanie D. Thibault, the director of Macon County’s Board of Elections, told The New Yorker. “I looked up this Mcconnell Road, which is in Scaly Mountain, and I found out that it was a dive trailer in the middle of nowhere, which I do not see him or his wife staying in.”

The couple bought a $1.6 million home in South Carolina in 2021 and also have a condo in Washington’s Virginia suburbs, according to the same New Yorker report.

Florida this month became the first U.S. state to legislate an election police force and other Republican-led states are considering similar moves, according to The Associated Press. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

