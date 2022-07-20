Mark Meadows’ Boast About Trump’s ‘Unbelievable Prowess’ Does Not Go Well

Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, made a new claim about his old boss that’s raising eyebrows on social media.

On Tuesday, Meadows bragged on Fox News about how frequently Trump engaged the media, claiming he handled questions “with unbelievable prowess”:

Meadows: President Trump would do what we call chopper talk. He would have rapid fire questions… for an hour with unbelievable prowess pic.twitter.com/Drsp5djyjw — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2022

While Trump certainly engaged the media ― especially on his way to the chopper ― what he said was often baffling and in many cases just plain untrue. The Washington Post counted 30,573 false or misleading statements by Trump over four years.

Critics blasted Meadows, who is currently under investigation for potential voter fraud in North Carolina:

all the times Cassidy Hutchinson described her boss Meadows catatonically scrolling his phone, while the Capitol was under attack. https://t.co/sIePSzs2wZ — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 20, 2022

Prowess at just spouting uninformed opinions and making shit up on the spot. https://t.co/mphV9DamBl — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 20, 2022

The most amusing line of bullshit that bullshitters like Meadows and Hannity have spun around Trump is that he has "unbelievable prowess" at answering questions. **WE HEARD THAT WORD SALAD, YOU LIARS!** Trump is a fucking hot mess and a dope at everything except avoiding prison. https://t.co/MxfJv8X9Gv — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 20, 2022

"Unbelievable prowess"😂



Yup, the dude could spit out lies with the speed of a Gatling gun. https://t.co/cnrR1hUtoH — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) July 20, 2022

“And, you know, handle them with unbelievable prowess…” -@MarkMeadows



Fact Check: ‘Chopper Talk’ was Trump’s preferred method of lying while shouting https://t.co/v4mCo45c27https://t.co/swj130fejZpic.twitter.com/tzJEAoEiAd — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 20, 2022

He asked, "What if we use nukes on hurricanes?", and we were blown away with his prowess. And then he asked, "What if we injected disinfectant into our bodies", and it was then we realized we were in the presence of a genius. https://t.co/4PPAbGKvXw — Tony (@TileTony) July 20, 2022

Speed asking questions on par with the all the wisdom and knowledge of a 6-year old definitely shows something..."prowess" wouldn't be my choice of words. https://t.co/DH5EWgLw0I — Plague Doctor (@DunkerZeke) July 20, 2022

Mark Meadows -- kissing ass all the way to prison. https://t.co/oj30h4pjr1 — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) July 20, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.