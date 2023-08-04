Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca, Dead at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for playing Hector “Tio” Salamanca on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died at the age of 83.

Margolis died on Aug. 3 at New York’s Mt. Sinai Hospital “following a short illness,” according to his son, Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis.

“He was one of a kind,” Margolis’ longtime manager Robert Kolker said in a statement. “We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

Watch one of Margolis’ most memorable Breaking Bad scenes below:

The Philadelphia native, who began his small-screen career with a role on Guiding Light, went on to appear in dozens of major TV series. In addition to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Margolis also left his mark on shows like the original Equalizer, Santa Barbara, Law & Order, Oz, Ed, Californication, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, American Horror Story and The Affair.

Margolis’ final TV credit came courtesy of Showtime’s Your Honor, on which he recurred as Carmine Conti, reuniting him with Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston.

How will you choose to remember Margolis? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the actor’s career below.

