Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees Singer and Grunge Pioneer, Dead at 57

Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan, a pioneering vocalist for the bands Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 57.

The news of Lanegan's death was also announced on his verified Twitter account Tuesday. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," a statement read.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time."

The statement concluded by requesting privacy for the family. No cause of death has been released.

Lanegan was a notable member of several music acts, getting his start in the Washington-based band Screaming Trees in the mid-1980s, alongside brothers Van and Gary Lee Connors, as well as Mark Pickerel.

Screaming Trees was part of the emerging grunge rock scene in the Pacific Northwest that later birthed groundbreaking bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

In 1991, Screaming Trees released their fifth album Uncle Anesthesia, which was co-produced by Soundgarden's late frontman Chris Cornell.

The year before, Lanegan released his solo debut, The Winding Sheet, which featured collaborations with Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic.

A decade later, the singer joined Queens of the Stone Age, which has also teamed up with Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. Lanegan sang for the band on and off through 2013.

Lanegan was a prolific collaborator, who worked with various acts throughout his career, including Neko Case and Moby, according to Pitchfork.

The outlet reports the late musician also co-wrote the theme music for CNN's Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown with Queens of the Stone Age bandmate Joshua Homme.