Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks sweep Bethune-Cookman in final tuneup before SEC play

Michael Lananna
·2 min read
Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

In contrast to last year’s injury woes and stunning midweek losses, South Carolina’s 2023 non-conference slate has been relatively painless.

The No. 20 Gamecocks (16-1) wrapped up the non-league portion of their schedule Saturday with their fourth straight series win to open the season. With poor weather looming Sunday, the Gamecocks played a doubleheader against visiting Bethune-Cookman, defeating the Wildcats 8-5 in Game 1 and 10-3 in Game 2 on Saturday.

These are the kinds of games a Top 25 team country is supposed to win — and the kind of games the Gamecocks would struggle with at times during last year’s losing season.

Much like the team’s three previous weekend series, USC left little doubt against the Wildcats, putting up crooked numbers offensively all weekend — starting with Friday night’s 20-3 run-rule victory.

USC’s bats stayed locked in on Saturday — and received some help with six combined errors from the Wildcats in two games.

In Game 1, freshman Ethan Petry and sophomore Carson Hornung combined to drive in five runs at the plate, with shortstop Braylen Wimmer adding a late solo home run with the game already out of reach. Starter Noah Hall pitched well enough to earn a win, though didn’t have his sharpest stuff, allowing three runs on five walks and six hits. Reliever James Hicks finished off the game behind Hall, much like he did last weekend in the final against Clemson.

The Gamecock bats came out of the gates even hotter in Game 2 against soft-tossing Wildcats left-hander Daniel Gaviria, whose 81 mph fastball didn’t fool USC hitters. Outfielder Caleb Denny hit a game-breaking grand slam in the second inning, ripping a deep drive over the right field-wall to give the Gamecocks a comfortable lead early on. The home run snapped a 4-for-30 slump for Denny dating back to the Clemson series.

Right-hander Jack Mahoney took care of the rest. USC’s No. 3 starter delivered the best outing of the weekend, carving through the Bethune-Cookman lineup with his 94-95 mph fastball and power slider. Mahoney racked up nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits and no walks.

Now with a month of games under their belt, the Gamecocks will prepare to open SEC play next weekend when they travel to Georgia for a three-game set.

Next four USC baseball games

Tuesday: vs. Presbyterian, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Friday: at Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Saturday: at Georgia, 2 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Sunday: at Georgia, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Latest Stories

  • Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk re-sign with Toronto Blue Jays, 13 others

    TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • One Dodgers rookie stopped swinging because he had to. Data says more MLB hitters should follow suit

    Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?

  • Watch: Insane shot ends up precariously perched at 2023 Players Championship

    Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.

  • Blue Jays introduce $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas at Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan

  • The Players Championship: McIlroy misses Sawgrass cut and wants 'to get back to being a golfer'

    Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Winners, losers of Bears-Panthers trade: Who's most impacted as draft's No. 1 pick changes hands?

    Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.

  • UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

    After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.

  • Wild Card 1's Bottcher eliminates Ontario's McEwen in Page 3-4 game at Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier. Bottcher scored the lone deuce in the sixth end and picked up a critical steal in the ninth that put the game away. He advanced to Sunday's semifinal with the victory while McEwen was eliminated. Defending champion Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Manitoba's Matt Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens. The 1-2 winner wi

  • Derek Carr signs with the New Orleans Saints and sends a message to the Raiders

    Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

  • Matt Fitzpatrick hits out at PGA Tour over 'strategic alliance' with DP World Tour

    Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.

  • F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices

    Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • McDavid hurt late in game as Oilers beat Bruins 3-2

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars

    NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]