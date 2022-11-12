Mark Kelly Rockets Past Billionaire’s Boy Blake Masters in Arizona

Scott Bixby
·2 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Sen. Mark Kelly, the former astronaut who won one of the tightest statewide races in the country two years ago, has won a full term in office, beating political newcomer Blake Masters in a result that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

In 2020, Kelly was sworn into office to fill out the term of the late Sen. John McCain after a special election that he won by less than three points.

Arizona’s reputation as a Republican stronghold has broken in recent election cycles, but a challenging national environment for Democratic candidates and a massive fundraising boost in recent weeks for Masters—as well as the Libertarian candidate dropping out of the race and endorsing his Republican opponent—narrowed the race from a double-digit lead for the incumbent to the single digits before Tuesday’s election.

A former Naval aviator, Kelly first entered politics as an advocate for reforming the nation’s gun laws following the 2011 assassination attempt on his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords. With a moderate voting record in office, Kelly pitched himself to Grand Canyon State voters as a level-headed consensus builder with a reputation for working with Republicans on Capitol Hill—and depicted his opponent as a political novice in the pocket of far-right extremists and shady tech billionaires.

“I think we all know guys like this,” Kelly said of Masters in their sole debate in October. “Guys that think they know better than everyone about everything. You think you know better than women and doctors about abortion. You even think you know better than seniors about Social Security. You think you know better than veterans about how to win a war.”

“Folks, we all know guys like this, and we can’t be letting them make decisions about us because it’s just dangerous.”

Why MAGA Worshipper Blake Masters Has Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly on the Run

Masters, a Bitcoin millionaire whose candidacy has been largely bankrolled by venture capitalist Peter Thiel, was originally a longshot for the Republican nomination. But a tight embrace of election denialism and anti-immigrant sentiment helped him defeat a crowded field of primary opponents—even if his general election campaign was dogged by allegations of anti-Black racism, political cronyism, and flirtation with 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Kelly, meanwhile, contrasted himself as a commonsense moderate opposed to corporate and out-of-state interests controlling the state’s political future—and emphasizing dozens of Republicans who had endorsed his candidacy over Masters’.

“I’m so grateful for the broad coalition of Arizonans who understand that we can accomplish more for this state if we work together,” Kelly said after announcing more than 40 such endorsements in August. “That’s exactly what I do every day in the Senate, where I focus on putting Arizona first—not any political party.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

    PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republican

  • Sen. Mark Kelly Wins Reelection In Arizona, Edging Out Blake Masters

    The win by one of the Democratic Party's best fundraisers was a crucial step in its effort to maintain control of the Senate.

  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving meeting: I have ‘no doubt that he’s not antisemitic’

    Adam Silver met with Kyrie Irving earlier this week amid his suspension.

  • F1 team Mercedes suspends sponsorship deal with FTX

    Formula One team Mercedes has suspended its sponsorship deal with FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, after FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Mercedes signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with FTX in September 2021. "As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX,” Mercedes said in a statement Friday.

  • EU exec revises up 2022 euro zone growth forecast, sees bigger slowdown in 2023

    The euro zone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022, the European Commission forecast on Friday, and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, but the slowdown will only slightly affect euro zone jobs or public finances. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro the Commission, said it expected the economy to contract in the last quarter of this year and continue to shrink in the first three months of 2023 mainly as a result of the energy price surge caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But apart from the expected two quarters of negative growth -- a technical recession -- the euro zone's unemployment rate, aggregated deficit and debt or the current account balance will not deteriorate much, if at all, the forecasts showed.

  • Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction

    Elizabeth Hurley and Matthew Perry starred in 2002's Serving Sara, which was shut down for more than two months due to the Friends actor's addiction struggle

  • Trump’s Candidates Fell on Their Faces. Is This the Final Straw?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhen he launched a bid for a North Carolina swing seat this year, 27-year old Republican Bo Hines had no political record, had already run in two different districts in the state, and faced five legitimate GOP primary opponents, most of whom were actually from the district they were running to represent.Besides an impossibly square jaw, the former college football player brought little to the table—until, that is, he got the most coveted prize for a Rep

  • Wall Street Journal Calls Trump the GOP’s ‘Biggest Loser’ in Scathing Editorial: ‘Republicans Are Sick and Tired of Losing’

    It's the latest signal Rupert Murdoch's media empire is shifting its allegiance away from the former president, blaming him for lack of "Red Wave"

  • Jennifer Garner Just Chopped Off Her Long Locks And It's Giving Us Major Jenna Rink Vibes

    Jennifer Garner debuted a new short hair transformation on her Instagram stories after voting in the US midterm elections.

  • A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency

    Carly Minsky said that after six years of eating a plant-based diet, her doctor found she had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels.

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing