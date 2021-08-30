To mark International Shark Day, Qatar Tourism has captured striking imagery of one of the world's largest migrations of the endangered whale shark

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- To mark International Shark Day on 30 August, Qatar Tourism captured striking imagery of one of the world's largest migrations of the endangered whale shark off the northeast coast of Qatar. Every year the whale sharks congregate in Qatari waters to fine-dine on tuna eggs, essentially caviar, enjoying the cooler waters off the Arabian Gulf. Photo Credit: Qatar Tourism / Photographer Azzam Al Mannai, Qatar

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2020 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 85 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

