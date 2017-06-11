Mark Hunt Earns Bonus with Main Event Win (UFC Aucklund Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday's UFC Fight Night 110 during the event's post-fight press conference in Auckland, New Zealand. Mark Hunt, Derrick Lewis, Dan Hooker, and Ben Nguyen took home the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night went to the main event fighters, Hunt and Lewis. The two heavyweights slung heavy leather at Spark Arena. Hunt stalked Lewis throughout the fight while Lewis exploded with combinations. Surprisingly, the two knockout artists went four rounds before fatigue and the strikes from Hunt added up. He hurt Lewis a few times during the bout, but poured it on in the fourth frame. An exhausted Lewis covered up after absorbing a right hand and offered nothing in return forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Hooker earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his second round knockout of veteran Ross Pearson. Pearson was bobbing and weaving to try and get inside on Hooker's reach advantage. As he ducked, Hooker met him with a perfectly timed knee that sent Pearson's mouthpiece flying and his body crashing to the canvas.

Nguyen banked a bonus for his first-round submission of The Ultimate Fighter 24 winner Tim Elliot. Nguyen was able to take Elliot's back and sink in a rear-naked choke early in the opening round. The fight only lasted 49 seconds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt featured 11 bouts. Five ended in knockout finishes, five went the distance, and one ended with a submission.

