How to make Mark Hix's classic Cullen skink and a surprising beetroot dessert

A few months back I judged a seafood-chef award in Grimsby along with Rick Stein, Mitch Tonks and Nathan Outlaw. We were invited to the Alfred Enderby Smokery, which I mentioned recently as one of my favourite British suppliers. It’s run by the appropriately named Patrick Salmon, who makes amazing products smoked in old-style kilns. His renowned smoked haddock works a treat in today’s classic Cullen skink, and would also be ideal for a kedgeree. Cooking with seasonal British vegetables is important, too – and it’s often the cheapest way to shop.

Cullen skink

Cullen is on the southern shore of the Moray Firth and skink is the name for a broth or soup. No matter what you add smoked haddock to, it always transforms the dish into something very special – its gentle smoke and flavour act as a kind of seasoning. But don’t be tempted by that yellow dyed haddock, it just looks artificial and is nowhere near as good as the properly crafted stuff.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

a good knob of butter

1 small or ½ a leek, cut into rough 2cm squares

1 litre fish stock

1 small, floury potato weighing about 200g, peeled, sliced and cut into 2cm cubes

1 bay leaf

300g natural smoked haddock fillet

3 tbsp double cream

1-1½ tbsp chopped parsley

Method

1. Melt the butter in a pan and gently cook the leek for a few minutes with the lid on, until soft. Add the fish stock, potato, bay leaf and smoked haddock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes.

2. Carefully remove the haddock from the pan with a slotted spoon and put to one side to cool a little. Remove the flesh from the skin of the haddock, checking for bones, then flake it into the soup.

3. Stir in the double cream and parsley and bring back to the boil, check the seasoning, then ladle into bowls

to serve.

Venison chop with autumn hash

I’ve been getting a bit creative with my deer butchery and getting the most out of the carcass. You tend to see deer –

or venison – sold in fillets or diced, but chops are my favoured cuts for grilling and no different to lamb chops, as the carcass is so similar. Here I’ve used a Barnsley chop, which is a double chop cut across the saddle (you could use the lamb version, too).

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on deer kidneys you can halve them and thread on to rosemary sprigs, season and cook them alongside the chops for a couple of minutes on each side, keeping them a little pink in the centre.

I found a good use for my friend Trish’s Somerset membrillo (quince cheese), by simply whisking it into a bit of beef stock to create a simple and thickened sauce that is perfect for game. You can put any seasonal vegetables in the hash, like sliced squash, swede or parsnip.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

For the hash

1 small leek, cut into rough 2cm squares

a few leaves of green cabbage like savoy or hispi, cut into rough 2cm squares

8 medium-sized new potatoes, cooked in their skins and peeled

a couple of knobs of butter

For the chops and sauce

vegetable oil or corn oil, for brushing

4 venison Barnsley chops or 8 loin chops

250ml beef stock

30g membrillo

Method

1. First, make the hash: bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the leek and cabbage for 3-4 minutes, then drain in a colander. Slice the potatoes into matchsticks and mix with the leeks and cabbage. Heat the butter in a frying pan, season and fry the leeks, potatoes and cabbage for 4-5 minutes, turning them until they are lightly coloured, then keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, heat a ridged griddle or heavy frying pan and brush with a little oil. Season the chops and cook on

a medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness; or until cooked to your liking.

3. Bring the beef stock to the boil in a small saucepan and whisk in the membrillo to make a smooth sauce. Add a little water if the sauce seems too thick, then check and adjust the seasoning.

4. To serve, pile the hash on to warm plates, arrange the chops on top and spoon over the sauce.

Sweet beetroot tart

This may sound like a bit of a wacky idea, but not only is it delicious, it is gloriously pretty as well.

There are some very good all-butter puff pastries on the market, which cook up a lot lighter than the non-butter stuff. My favourite of all is the Dorset Pastry company. You might want to wear kitchen gloves when you peel the beetroot.

Sweet beetroot tart; not only is it delicious, it is gloriously pretty as well - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

325g ready-rolled puff pastry

3-4 medium-sized red beetroots, cooked, peeled and thinly sliced on a mandolin or with a knife

25g butter, melted

icing sugar, for dusting

crème fraîche, to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Unroll the pastry and cut four 12cm-diameter discs.

2. Prick all over with a fork. Fold the trimmings over, wrap with cling film and keep in the freezer to use in another recipe.

Put the discs on a baking tray lined with parchment, or a non-stick tray. Lay the beetroot slices on the pastry discs, overlapping them and tucking the last slice under the first to form an even pattern.

3. Brush the beetroot with butter and dust generously with the icing sugar. Bake for about 30 minutes, scattering more sugar and brushing with more butter halfway through, until the beetroot begins to slightly caramelise and the pastry is puffed and golden brown.

4. Top each tart with a spoonful of crème fraîche and serve.

