Mark Hix is crowned Recipe Writer of the Year: try his award-winning dishes

Mark Hix has been crowned Recipe Writer of the Year

On a sultry evening in central London, the country’s finest food and drink writers and broadcasters were recognised at the profession’s most prestigious awards ceremony. At the presentation for the Guild of Food Writers Awards 2023, which took place at the Royal Institution on 6 September, gongs were handed out for cookbooks, podcasts and columnists – including, we are thrilled to report, Mark Hix for his recipes in the Telegraph Magazine.

After eighty judges (all of them fellow professionals and members of the Guild which has Delia Smith CH CBE as its patron) have pored through hundreds of entries, final shortlists are drawn up and considered all over again before the winners are selected.

“Hix’s recipes are both elegant and comforting,” said the judges, “spotlighting ingredients that are vibrant in flavour and aroma. Each recipe is introduced with illuminating facts that encourage further research. Readers will be saying, ‘I want to make that recipe,’ and are sure to be inspired to cook beyond their culinary comfort zone.”

To celebrate this achievement we are sharing his award-winning recipes below – 10 dishes that champion British produce, traditional cooking methods and simple, unfussy presentations, and which prove from the first bite Mark’s status as Recipe Writer of the Year.

Mark Hix in his kitchen at home in Lyme Regis - Matt Austin

On the menu: the dishes that impressed the judges

A plate of alliums

Tarragon chicken

Gran’s apple and prune bread pudding

Squash salad

Squash curry

Jewelled rice

Chocolate and squash pie

Lyme Bay scallops with wild boar black pudding

Fillet of deer with sea beet

Buttermilk pudding with sea buckthorn sauce

A plate of alliums

There’s an array of alliums you can use in this dish, so don’t worry if you haven’t got all of my suggestions – it will be great with just three varieties.

There’s an array of alliums you can use in this dish - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

2 long banana shallots or 4 large shallots, unpeeled

2 red onions, unpeeled

2 medium leeks, trimmed

8 small or 4 large spring onions

For the dressing

1 tbsp cider vinegar

3 tbsp rapeseed oil, plus a little extra for frying

1 tsp Dijon or Tewkesbury mustard

16-20 chives, finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas mark 5. Put the shallots and red onions on an oven tray; bake for 45 minutes until tender, removing the shallots after 20 minutes. Leave to cool; remove the skin from the red onions, quarter them and pull apart the natural layers. Remove the skin from the shallots and cut them in half. Meanwhile, cook the leeks in a pan of well-salted water for 15-20 minutes or until tender, then leave to cool in the water. Whisk the vinegar, rapeseed oil and mustard together, season and add the chopped chives. Heat about half a tablespoon of rapeseed oil in a pan, add the spring onions and cook on a low heat for 2-3 minutes until wilted. To serve, halve the leeks lengthwise and cut into 4-5cm lengths. Cut the spring onions into similar lengths. Arrange all the alliums on plates then spoon over the dressing.

Tarragon chicken

For this style of dish, or a curry, I always use the legs. Using breast is a waste of good meat, as it won’t stay moist with long cooking. You can serve this with buttery mash, rice or a nice selection of roasted or mashed root vegetables. Braised salad onions are also good.

Serve this with buttery mash, rice or a nice selection of roasted or mashed root vegetables - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

4 large, good quality chicken legs

a little vegetable or corn oil for frying

2 large or 4 medium shallots, peeled, halved and finely chopped

100ml white wine

40g unsalted butter

40g flour, plus a little extra for dusting

1 litre chicken stock (a couple good cubes will do)

100ml double cream

1-2 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon

mash or roasted vegetables, to serve

Method

Cut the chicken legs in half at the joint and remove the knuckle from the drumstick and discard. If the legs are very large you can cut the thighs in half through the bone. Season and dust the chicken legs with flour. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken for 2-3 minutes without colouring. Remove from the pan and put

to one side. Add the shallots and wine to the pan and simmer on a low heat, removing any residue from the base of the pan then remove from the heat. In a separate, heavy-based saucepan or casserole, melt the butter, stir in the flour then gradually whisk in the chicken stock to make a smooth sauce. Add the shallots and wine and the pieces of chicken, season, bring back to a simmer then cover with a lid and cook on a low heat for 35-45 minutes or until the chicken is tender. The sauce should be fairly thick at this stage. If not, remove the pieces of chicken with a slotted spoon and simmer the sauce until it’s thickened. Add the cream and tarragon, check the seasoning and serve.

Gran’s apple and prune bread pudding

Considering it’s made of leftover bread, this really does work a treat. You can posh it up by serving it warm with ice cream or clotted cream, and in the past I’ve pan-fried slices of it in butter. I’ve substituted the traditional water for apple juice to give it a West Country accent and replaced the sultanas with prunes. Apples and prunes are a great marriage, rather like the classic prunes and calvados.

Apples and prunes are a great marriage, rather like the classic prunes and calvados - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus soaking and steeping

Cook time: 35 minutes

Serves

4-6

Ingredients

450ml apple juice

200g caster sugar, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp mixed spice

120g dried prunes, chopped and soaked overnight in warm water

400g brown or white bread, torn into small pieces

a couple good knobs of butter

3 apples, cored and thinly sliced

4 eggs, beaten cream or ice cream, to serve

Method

Place the apple juice, sugar, mixed spice and soaked prunes in a large pan and bring to the boil. Place the bread in a heatproof bowl and pour in the warm apple juice mixture. Stir, leave to cool, then cover and chill overnight. Melt the butter in a frying pan and cook the apples on a medium heat for 3-4 minutes then fold into the bread mixture with the eggs. Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4. Line a 20cm- to 22cm-square baking tin with greaseproof paper. Transfer the mixture into the tin. Bake for about 15 minutes, then dust the top with caster sugar and continue baking for another

20 minutes until firm and golden. Leave to cool then carefully turn out and slice. Serve warm with ice cream, thick double cream or clotted cream.

Squash salad

This is a colourful autumn and winter salad using both roasted and shaved squash, which brings lovely textures and flavours. I’ve used butternut here as I had one that was ripe and ready to go, but you could use any orange-fleshed squash, or a mix. You can add toasted pumpkin seeds or even chop them and add them to the dressing, if you like.

Add toasted pumpkin seeds for some contrasting crunch - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves

Four to six

Ingredients

1 butternut squash, peeled, halved and deseeded

2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

couple of handfuls of small salad leaves, washed and dried

For the dressing

1 tbsp cider vinegar

4 tbsp rapeseed or pumpkin seed oil

1 tsp Tewksbury or Dijon mustard

a few sprigs of fresh tarragon or dried

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. With a vegetable peeler, shave ribbons from one third of the squash and put them in a bowl of cold water. Cut the rest of the squash into wedges or rough chunks. Preheat a roasting tray in the oven with a couple of tablespoons of oil. Season the squash pieces and roast them for about 30 minutes, turning halfway through and cooking until tender. Meanwhile, drain the shaved squash and mix with the salad leaves. Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together and season. To serve, arrange the ingredients in a large bowl or plate or individual plates, then spoon over the dressing.

Squash curry

Squash makes a great vegan or vegetarian curry, but you don’t need to be either to make this lovely, spicy main course. I’ve used Tromboncino for this, but use any good, fleshy ripe squash.

I have a whole range of curry spices in my larder and if, like me, you make curry regularly, you can vary the spice mix and up the chillies to suit your taste.

You can vary the spice mix and up the chillies in this curry to suit your taste - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Serves

Four to six

Ingredients

60g ghee or vegetable oil

good pinch of curry leaves

a small piece of cinnamon stick

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp yellow or black mustard seeds

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

2 cloves

1 tsp fennel seeds

½ tbsp freshly grated turmeric or 2 tsp ground turmeric

2 onions, roughly chopped

4 large garlic cloves, grated or crushed

1 tbsp grated or finely chopped root ginger

3 small chillies, finely chopped, seeds and all

2 tsp tomato purée

1.3 litres vegetable stock (a good cube will do)

1 large Tromboncino or other squash, about1kg, peeled, deseeded and cut into 2-3cm chunks

coriander leaves, to garnish

Method

Melt the ghee in a heavy-based pan and fry all of the dry spices for a couple of minutes on a low heat, then add the onions, garlic, ginger, chillies and fresh turmeric, if using. Cook for a few minutes with a lid on until softened. Stir in the tomato purée and stock, bring to the boil, season and simmer gently for 45 minutes. Take a cupful of the sauce from the pan and blend in a liquidiser until smooth, then pour it back into the sauce. Add the pieces of squash and simmer for about 20 minutes or until tender, seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary. Scatter over the coriander, and serve.

Jewelled rice

This is inspired by the classic Persian jewelled rice, but is less complicated in its preparation. You could add pumpkin seeds and raisins if you wish, depending on what you are serving it with.

This dish is inspired by the classic Persian jewelled rice, but is considerably less complicated - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

Four to six

Ingredients

80-100g basmati rice

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp black mustard seeds

2 tsp sea salt

3 spring onions, halved lengthways and finely chopped

100-120g prepared squash, coarsely grated

1 tbsp chopped fennel or dill

1 tbsp chopped coriander

good pinch of saffron

60g butter

Method

Put the rice in a bowl and cover with cold water, stirring it around a couple times with your fingers and replacing the water until it is clear. Place the rice in a saucepan with the cumin and mustard seeds, cover with about three times the amount of boiling water, add the salt and bring back to the boil. Simmer gently for 7-8 minutes until nearly tender, then drain quickly and return the rice to the pan, off the heat. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, cover with a lid and allow the rice to sit for 5 minutes to fluff up.

Chocolate and squash pie

This is a take on the classic American pumpkin pie, traditionally served at Thanksgiving. With the addition of chocolate it becomes extremely attractive to kids, which is why I’m suggesting to make a larger one, as it will certainly be devoured by all.

Chocolate and squash pie; extremely attractive to kids - Matt Austin

Timings

Prep time: 30 minutes plus chilling and cooling

Cook time: 2 hours

Serves

Eight to ten

Ingredients

700-800g pumpkin or squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into rough chunks

½ tsp ground mixed spice

good knob of butter

200ml double cream

200g good quality dark chocolate, chopped

150g caster sugar

2 eggs beaten

30g shelled pumpkin seeds

2 tsp icing sugar

For the pastry

125g unsalted butter, softened

140g caster sugar

1 large egg, beaten

250g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

Method

First make the pastry. In a food processor or large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until they are smooth and creamy. Slowly add the beaten egg, scraping the sides of the bowl every so often if you are using a mixer, until it is incorporated well, then slowly fold in the flour, mixing to a smooth dough. If the egg doesn’t seem to be combining with the butter and sugar, just add a tablespoon of flour and continue stirring until the mix is smooth, then fold in the rest of the flour. Shape the dough into a flat circle, wrap and chill for 30 minutes. Roll the pastry out on a floured surface to a thickness of 3-4mm. Roll the pastry around the rolling pin and use it to line a 20 x 6cm springform cake tin, pushing the pastry into the corners and cutting away the excess, overhanging pastry. This pastry is quite delicate, but is forgiving if it starts breaking on you. Just patch it up when lining the tin and mould the pastry back together with your fingers. Leave to rest for one hour in the fridge. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Put the pieces of pumpkin or squash in a roasting tray with the mixed spice and the butter. Cover with foil and bake for about 35-45 minutes or until soft, giving it an occasional stir. Take out, drain and cool in a colander. Blend the pumpkin in a liquidiser. Pour the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the chocolate and sugar, stirring until dissolved then remove from the heat. Whisk in the pumpkin purée and eggs until smooth. Remove the pastry from the fridge, line with greaseproof paper, and fill with baking beans. Bake blind for 12-15 minutes until the pastry is lightly golden. Leave to rest for 10 minutes or so until cool, then remove the beans and paper. Turn the oven down to 160C/140C fan/gas mark 3. Pour the pumpkin mix up to the top of the tart case and bake for 45 minutes until the filling has set. Leave to cool for an hour or so before carefully turning it out. Meanwhile, put the pumpkin seeds on some foil on a baking tray, dredge with icing sugar and bake for 10 minutes, giving them a stir until golden. Leave to cool then scatter them over the pie. The pie is best served at room temperature but you can refrigerate it, removing it an hour or so before you want to eat. Carefully cut the pie into generous slices and serve.

Lyme Bay scallops with wild boar black pudding

The sweetness of the scallops works really well with the earthiness of the black pudding. Peter Gott of Sillfield Farm in Cumbria has been making black pudding for me for 15 years or so in the style of a soft, Spanish morcilla.

A lot of commercial black puddings can be quite dense and flavourless, but you can buy Peter’s at Shellseekers in London’s Borough Market or alternatively you could use cooking chorizo or even haggis. I’ve been picking hedgerow (or three-cornered) garlic since the beginning of December and it fills a nice little gap before the more commonly used wild garlic (or ramsons) appears in March to April.

Lyme Bay scallops with wild boar black pudding and ramsons

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

150g good-quality black pudding

1 tbsp rapeseed or vegetable oil

12 medium scallops, cleaned and trimmed, saving the shells

60g butter

A handful of hedgerow or wild garlic

Method

Cut or break the black pudding into smallish nuggets and heat briefly under the grill. Rub a non-stick, heavy-based frying pan with the tiniest amount of oil. Heat until almost smoking, then add the scallops and cook over a medium-high heat for a minute on each side. Immediately remove from the pan to avoid overcooking, place on a plate and keep warm. Lower the heat, then add the butter and wild garlic to the pan and heat for 20-30 seconds, until it has just wilted. To serve, heat the shells under the grill or in the oven, place a scallop in each with some black pudding and spoon over the butter and wild garlic.

Fillet of deer with sea beet

There seems to be a bit of a trend towards eating more deer, and not just in Dorset: I saw venison fillets in Aldi the other week. Venison is the name for deer meat but it’s worth asking a butcher which species they’ve got – muntjac or roe, for instance. (I’ve used sika in this recipe.)

It’s a naturally lean source of protein and comparable to buying beef. A lot of deer tends to get lazily diced or minced, but with some clever knife skills you can create some interesting, tender cuts.

You can marinate the fillets in the red wine for the sauce for 24 hours or so, then use the marinade in the sauce. I’ve served this with some bashed neeps (mashed swede), which always goes well with game.

Fillet of deer with sea beet

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

500g (approximately) of deer fillet from the loin or underfillets

A little rapeseed or corn oil for frying

For the sauce

A good knob of butter

4 small shallots, halved and finely chopped

1 tsp flour

100ml red wine

350-400ml beef or game stock

To serve

A good knob of butter

A couple of handfuls of sea spinach, or small chard or kale leaves

Method

First make the sauce: melt the butter in a thick-bottomed pan and gently cook the shallots for 2-3 minutes on a low heat without colouring. Stir in the flour then slowly add the red wine and stock. Bring the sauce to the boil then simmer very gently for about 20-25 minutes, giving the occasional stir, until the sauce has reduced by about half and thickened. Cover and put to one side. Season the deer fillets with sea salt and black pepper, heat a frying pan with a little oil and fry the fillets on a high heat to begin to give them a nice colour, then turn down the heat and continue cooking for a few minutes on each side, depending on the thickness, keeping them nice and rare. Transfer to a warm plate, cover and leave to rest, pouring any juices into the sauce. To serve, melt the butter in a pan and quickly wilt the sea spinach for 20 seconds or so. Slice the deer and arrange on warmed serving plates, spoon the sauce over and scatter over the sea spinach.

Buttermilk pudding with sea buckthorn sauce

Sea buckthorn is a great and versatile fruit that has all sorts of health benefits, including lowering cholesterol. It’s one of our great British superfoods and is in season in autumn, although you may well have never seen the bright-orange-berried bush, or have mistaken it for a decorative or poisonous plant.

The good news is that it freezes perfectly and is available all year round from the British Sea Buckthorn Company, which is based in Essex.

We use the berries a lot in both sweet and savoury dishes – they work particularly well in a game salad or sauce – and I’m never without a few in my freezer. Alternatively you can use other wild berries that you’ve picked in season.

Buttermilk pudding with sea buckthorn

Timings

Prep: 40 minutes plus 2-3 hours setting time

Serves

Four

Ingredients

For the pudding

9g leaf gelatin (3 sheets)

300ml double cream

50g caster sugar

400g buttermilk

For the sea buckthorn sauce

100ml orange juice

100g caster sugar

70g sea buckthorn berries

2 tsp cornflour, diluted in a little cold water

Method

Soak the gelatin in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes until soft, then squeeze out the excess water. Bring 100ml of the cream to the boil with the sugar, then remove from the heat and stir in the gelatin until dissolved. Next, whisk in the rest of the cream and the buttermilk. Pour into moulds or coffee cups and leave to set in the fridge for 2-3 hours or overnight. Meanwhile make the sauce: bring the orange juice, 100ml water, the sugar and half the sea buckthorn to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes, then stir in enough of the cornflour to make a thick sauce and continue to simmer for a couple of minutes. Strain the sauce through a fine-meshed sieve, pushing the berries through with the back of a spoon. Return the sauce to the pan, add the rest of the sea buckthorn berries and bring back to the boil. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. To serve, if turning out, dip the moulds briefly into a bowl of boiling water, for 10 seconds or so, and carefully turn out on to cold serving plates then spoon the sauce around. Alternatively, serve in the cups with sauce on the side.

Share your favourite Mark Hix dishes in the comments below

