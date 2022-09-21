Mark Harmon finally removed from NCIS opening credits after leaving show last year

Lauren Huff
·1 min read

Gone, but only just very recently forgotten.

Longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon left the CBS crime procedural last fall, four episodes into the series' 19th season. However, even though his character Gibbs was gone from the show, Harmon still led the opening credits throughout the rest of the season.

Monday's premiere of season 20 finally changed that. As seen in the video below, the show's opening credits now starts with Sean Murray, who plays McGee, and is followed by costars Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole.

The last the audience saw of Gibbs, he was peacefully fishing in Alaska, having finally left work behind and passing the baton to McGee, sadly telling him, "I could not have hoped for anyone better to watch my back for the past 18 years than you, Tim." Cole and Law were added to the cast in season 19 ahead of Harmon's departure.

Gibbs' absence was naturally a major change for NCIS fans, but in a statement at the time addressing his departure, executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder provided a little hope to longtime viewers saddened by the news. "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," he said. "Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

New episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

