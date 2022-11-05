Mark Hamill Reveals He And Carrie Fisher Had a Hot and Hilarious Hook Up

Getty Images

Back in the late '70s, when they were filming Star Wars, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill were just two young, attractive nobodies. There they were, spending hours together on a set with a bunch of moving trash cans, a giant dog, and a dude in a gold-plated suit. Who could blame them if something happened? Certainly, Luke and Leia had an attraction and shared a little kiss that in hindsight is a little weird because they're on-screen brother and sister.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Hamill notes that there was a bit of a love triangle on set. As Fisher revealed in her memoir, which was released shortly before her death, she and Harrison Ford were having an affair during that first movie, even though she was 19 and he was 33 and married. Hamill says that he didn't know at the time.

"I’m glad I didn’t know before, as it probably really would have affected me. By the time I found out, I just thought it was hilarious," he said. "But you know men—even if we don’t want to have a relationship, it’s just in our nature to jockey for affection."



Which is also good, because Fisher and Hamill had their own little romance going on.

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another, but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set]. But Carrie and I found pretexts. I remember one time—I’m sure alcohol was involved—we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!”

Granted, Fisher was a teenager, and he was in his early 20s at the time. But while The Guardian's Hadley Freeman is shocked at this revelation, Hamill seems pretty chill about it.

“Oh, yeah! Are you kidding me? We were all over each other! But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated."

There's definitely going to be a lot of fan fiction about this.

