Mark Hamill remembers Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 64th birthday

Mark Hamill has remembered Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 64th birthday.

The Star Wars actor shared a sweet tribute to the actress, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher. The world will never stop missing you…..”

Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher.🎂 the world will never stop missing you….. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0KcQwePz5B — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2020

He also posted a throwback photo of the pair playfully kissing.

They first starred together in Star Wars film A New Hope in 1977 as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia

The Star Wars account wrote: “Today, we take a moment to remember the woman who gave us Princess Leia. Here’s to you, Carrie Fisher.”

Today, we take a moment to remember the woman who gave us Princess Leia. Here’s to you, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/2ITyufy8uW — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 21, 2020

Actor George Takei wrote: “Thinking of Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 64th birthday.”

He asked fans to share their favourite work by the actress.

Thinking of Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 64th birthday. 💕 What's your favorite work by Ms. Fisher, friends? pic.twitter.com/yG8KKReT43 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 21, 2020

Fisher died before she finished filming the recent Star Wars trilogy and director JJ Abrams used footage from The Force Awakens for The Rise Of Skywalker.

The star’s mother and fellow Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter on December 28, at the age of 84.

Fisher was 19 when she was cast in the role that defined her career, opposite Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars.

Her mother was the same age when she appeared in Singin’ In The Rain opposite Gene Kelly.