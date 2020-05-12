Mark Hamill Reveals ‘Bittersweet’ Reason Why You Won’t See Him In ‘Star Wars’ Again

And now, he’s confirmed that his appearance in last year’s “The Rise Of Skywalker” will be his last, telling Entertainment Weekly that he “can’t imagine” donning the Jedi robes again in the future.
“I had a beginning, middle and end,” Hamill said. “Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it’s never even occurred to me.”
He described Luke’s final appearance in last year’s “The Rise of Skywalker” as bittersweet, adding:
“I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George [Lucas] and the character he created. I’m full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don’t want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don’t need me.”
Hamill added that he’s looking forward to the future of the franchise with the new series on Disney+, “The Mandalorian.”