Mark Hamill leads tributes to Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse following death

Mark Hamill has hailed his Star Wars co-star Dave Prowse as “a kind man” who was “much more than Darth Vader” following his death aged 85.

Prowse, the Bristol weightlifter-turned-actor who played the villainous Sith lord in the original Star Wars trilogy, died after a short illness, his agent confirmed.

The towering 6ft 6in performer also earned an MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker opposite Prowse, tweeted: “So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader.

“Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

Sad to hear of the passing of a #StarWars family member. RIP Dave Prowse. Darth Vader wouldn't be the same without you in the costume. We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force! pic.twitter.com/st28CQGckF — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) November 29, 2020

Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in Attack Of The Clones, recalled meeting Prowse across the years at various Star Wars conventions.

He said on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of a #StarWars family member. RIP Dave Prowse. Darth Vader wouldn’t be the same without you in the costume.

“We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force!”

RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys. #DarthVader #DaveProwse #RIPDaveProwse #StarWars pic.twitter.com/XoUtq2YihW — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 29, 2020

The Twitter account of the Peter Mayhew Foundation, set up in memory of the actor who played Chewbacca, shared a picture of Prowse with Mayhew and their co-star Kenny Baker.

“RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys. #DarthVader #DaveProwse #RIPDaveProwse #StarWars.”

Mayhew died in 2019 and Baker, who played R2-D2, died in 2016.

Agent Thomas Bowington confirmed Prowse’s death in a statement, saying: “May the force be with him, always!”

He added: “Though famous for playing many monsters for myself and all who knew Dave and worked with him he was a hero in our lives.

“A constant source of inspiration, encouragement and kindness. A truly and deeply heart wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world!

“But the great power of Prowse in our lives will always stay with us! A loving husband, father and grandfather.”

Prowse won the role playing Vader due to his impressive physique, but with his West Country accent deemed not quite suitable, the part was instead voiced by James Earl Jones.

He represented England in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in the early 1960s before embarking on an acting career.

Prowse was reportedly spotted by Star Wars director George Lucas when playing a bodyguard in the 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, and invited to audition for the roles of Darth Vader and Chewbacca.

He once told the BBC he chose Vader over his hairy co-star because “you always remember the bad guys”.

Elsewhere, his career included collaborations with comedy staples such as The Two Ronnies, Kenneth Williams, Morecambe and Wise and Benny Hill. He also appeared in Carry On Henry and Monty Python’s Jabberwocky.

In 1972 he appeared as the Minotaur in the Doctor Who episode The Time Monster, opposite Jon Pertwee as the eponymous Time Lord.