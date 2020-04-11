Mark Hamill Records Every Donald Trump Coronavirus Briefing For A Taunting Reason
Mark Hamill said he makes sure to record “each & every” one of the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings.
But it’s not to watch them, the “Star Wars” actor announced on Twitter Friday.
Instead, the movie star claimed he only does it so he can then take great satisfaction in deleting the updates ― during which President Donald Trump frequently spews falsehoods and attacks journalists ― “sight unseen.”
I make sure to record each & every WH Press "Briefing" on a daily basis. I don't watch them, but I can't tell you the satisfaction it gives me to delete them sight unseen.
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 10, 2020
Hamill’s tweet came amid growing criticism of Trump’s conduct at the pressers, which the conservative Wall Street Journal’s editorial board this week described as “boring” and “notably off-key” and Fox News’ Brit Hume suggested should focus more on what public health officials have to say, rather than the president.
Related...
Supercut Highlights Sean Hannity's Stunning Hypocrisy On Coronavirus
Barack Obama Slams Wisconsin For Holding Election Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ari Melber Hits Fox News Viewers With A Hard Truth About Its Coronavirus Coverage
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
What you need to know about face masks right now
How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
How to switch off from work when home is your office
8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
How long does coronavirus live in the air?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Also on HuffPost
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.