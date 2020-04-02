Mark Hamill Stops Short Of Pulling Cruel Trump-Themed April Fools' Prank

Mark Hamill claims he came this close to playing a cruel, President Donald Trump-themed April Fools’ Day prank.

But the “Star Wars” actor said he ultimately decided not to tweet a spoof screenshot that reported Trump had resigned, so he tweeted it later on Wednesday instead.

I downloaded this headline yesterday before I decided not to participate in #AprilFoolsDay but didn't want it to go to waste. #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/Sd2sT4i9C4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 1, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I downloaded this headline yesterday before I decided not to participate in #AprilFoolsDay but didn’t want it to go to waste,” tweeted Hamill.

In an earlier post, Hamill explained why he believed the day that people traditionally pull pranks on each other ― which this year saw a dearth of pranks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ― is “our worst ‘holiday.’”

“It encourages lying for fun, gives people a pass on mean pranks at the expense of others & there’s no coloring of eggs or exchange of gifts or candy whatsoever,” wrote Hamill, a fierce critic of Trump and his administration’s haphazard handling of the public health crisis.

Related...

Nurse Practitioner's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Barack Obama Takes Rare Public Swipe At Donald Trump Over Coronavirus Response

Police Raid Empty, Coronavirus-Shuttered Comedy Club After Online Streaming Mix-Up

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Story continues

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.