Mark Hamill, Cardi B and more celebrities react to Trump’s second impeachment
Celebrities have shared their elation at the news that Donald Trump is being impeached for the second time.
On Wednesday (13 January), the House of Representatives voted to impeach the US president for inciting an “insurrection” in last week’s attack on the Capitol. The decision has made Trump the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.
Stars have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the significant moment.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter: “When one impeachment won’t suffice. Damn his new crimes – impeach him twice.”
“Trump will have the legacy of doing a really great job of getting impeached. Better than any president. That’s a perfect biggley accomplishment,” added Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell on the hit sitcom.
Chrissy Teigen echoed the same sentiment, stating: “I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying.”
Kill Bill star Vivica A Fox shared an article about the second impeachment accompanied with the caption: “AWESOME NEWS!!” While Alyssa Milano added: “House Impeaches Trump for a second time. Trump has made history as the only president who has been impeached twice.”
Referencing Trump’s recent removal from Twitter, American radio personality Angela Yee wrote: “Trump can’t even tweet right now. I know he’s losing it.”
“Things are looking up…” added Alec Baldwin.
Cardi B posted a video of a past interview in which she jokingly predicted the president’s impeachment, together with the caption: “I been told yaaa.”
“IMPEACHED AGAIN!” added Bette Midler, while filmmaker Rob Reiner said: “IMPEACHMENT 2.0!”
Star Trek actor George Takei commended the 10 Republicans who joined the Democrats to vote for Trump’s impeachment, stating: “The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage.
“The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you.”
Television host Samantha Bee joked: “Congrats to Trump on finally getting more votes than a Clinton.”