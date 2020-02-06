Mark Giordano injury update: Calgary Flames place defenseman on IR

The Calgary Flames' postseason push is heating up and they will have to do it without their captain, Mark Giordano, for at least a week.

General manager Brad Treliving told the media Thursday that Giordano has been placed on IR and is officially listed as week-to-week with a hamstring injury. He also stated that their captain avoided the need for surgery, via Sportsnet's Pat Steinberg, which was a possibility.

"Any time you lose players, that's not what you want. But at the same time, if you miss a guy for a game or longer, it's a hole in your lineup so now you need people to step up," Treliving said. "It's not only opportunity for other people but we think we've got good players that now people have to absorb this loss ... The good news is, we are going to get Gio back, we just don't know when yet."

"We've got good news. In our mind, we dodged a big bullet where it could have been long-term ... this is not as long-term as we initially feared." Flames general manager Brad Treliving gives an update on Mark Giordano.

Calgary recalled defenseman Brandon Davidson from Stockton to fill in the hole left by Giordano's absence. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 34 games for the Heat this season.

"Well, he's your captain so it's a huge piece for us," interim head coach Geoff Ward said Wednesday. "Not only are you losing a guy on the top two of your defensemen but you're also losing, potentially, your leader, if it turns out to be something serious for some period of time. So anytime you lose a guy of that stature out of your lineup, it has the potential of having a big impact."

"Right now, he's just getting checked - he's getting his MRI done as we speak - we'll know more later on."



Geoff Ward provides an update on Mark Giordano.



February 5, 2020

In the second period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, the defenseman carried the puck down the left wing before dishing it off below the goal line. He skated around the net and got the pass back in the right dot where he shot the puck from one knee and then appeared to do a split. Giordano was slow to get up and was seen favoring his right leg as he went to the bench.

Mark Giordano got hurt with 6:25 left in the 2nd period and the Calgary Flames say he is out of the game with a lower-body injury.

During the next commercial break, he tested things out but ended up going straight to the locker room. Calgary announced in the third period he would not return with a lower-body injury. After the game, interim head coach Geoff Ward did not have an update on his status and did not want to speculate; however, Sportnet's Eric Francis reported on Twitter that a member of the Sharks told him he heard Giordano say he "tore his hamstring."

The loss of the Flames' top defenseman at this juncture of the season for any amount of time would leave a massive hole on their blue line. Prior to the injury, Giordano was leading all Calgary players with a CF% Rel of 59.21 in 11 minutes and four seconds of ice time in the loss.

Entering Tuesday's tilt at the Saddledome, he was leading the team with a 52.39 CF% and an xGF of 35.77. At 36, he was leading the team and 15th in the NHL among defensemen in average time on ice at just over 24 minutes a game. In 54 games this season, he has five goals and 22 assists — including one on Johnny Gaudreau's lone goal against Aaron Dell and the Sharks.

Flames D Michael Stone on Mark Giordano's early exit: "He's a big part of our team, probably the biggest part of our team. So it's tough to see him leave the game."

"He's our best defenseman, probably our hardest worker and one of our best, if not best player each and every night," Matthew Tkachuk told reporters after the game. "Yeah, it's definitely a big hole ... not one person can do what he does, so we got to do it by committee back there."