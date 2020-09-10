A-Mark: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $17.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of $2.49 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.5 million, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.46 billion.

A-Mark shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.06, an increase of 87% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRK