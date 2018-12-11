Mark Few: NCAA president Mark Emmert needs to 'step up and be a leader' in corruption probe

Gonzaga coach Mark Few criticized NCAA president Mark Emmert Sunday for the pace of the investigation into corruption in the sport.

Emmert confirmed last week that the NCAA is investigating the recruiting scandal, using information obtained by federal authorities. However, he said he did not expect any sanctions would be levied before the end of the current season.

Few, speaking after No. 1 Gonzaga's loss to No. 7 Tennessee Sunday, said he doesn't understand the delay in penalizing programs that skirted the rules.

“I’m disappointed. I don’t think this is something the NCAA needs to take their time on,” Few said (via Yahoo Sports). “There’s teams out here who are competing for Final Fours and national championships and they don’t need to stall this thing out. They need to make decisions and roll with it.

"I think that’s on Emmert. Emmert needs to step up and be a leader and make some quicker decisions.”

Former Adidas executive James Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins were all found guilty on Oct. 24 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Louisville. Gatto also was found guilty of an additional charge involving the recruitment of athletes to Kansas. All three men announced plans to appeal.

Two other trials are scheduled for February and April. Emmert cited those upcoming trials as one reason the NCAA's probe won't be finished this season.

Other schools investigated by federal authorities in the "pay-for-play" scandal include Auburn, Arizona and USC.

Few touted his own Bulldogs, and Tennessee's basketball program, as two examples that show you don't have to break the rules to succeed, noting, “There’s two teams today who were competing who do it right. I know that to be true.

“Everybody’s got a value system and you can either adhere to that value system or not and you let it become compromised. (Illegal recruiting is) just something we don’t do.”







