Mark Duplass shares about his ongoing battle with depression and anxiety

Mark Duplass is getting candid about his mental health.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the filmmaker and Morning Show actor discussed his ongoing battles with depression and anxiety. "I have been struggling with anxiety and depression for most of my life," Duplass wrote.

"Sometimes it's just a subtle feeling that something deep inside is wrong. Sometimes it's a little stronger, and it affects my ability to function properly. And sometimes it comes barging through my front door and pins me to the ground for an unknown and seemingly insurmountable amount of time."

Mark Duplass

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Mark Duplass

Duplass went on to analyze how people can mask their struggles with a smiling facade, using a photo of himself as an example. "When I see pictures of myself like this one, I can see the fear and sadness behind the smile," he explained. "Even at my most 'happy' times. But at times like these, when the world is so deeply terrifying and saddening, it's a struggle just to stay on my feet and keep from crashing."

The filmmaker also discussed how having an abundance of resources does not automatically improve one's mental health. "This is from the perspective of someone with years of experience dealing with this and excellent support systems," Duplass wrote. "Daily exercise, 8 hours of sleep, the right medication, a great therapist, a family who loves and supports me, the ability to eat healthy foods, etc."

He also shared a valuable resource: "If you find yourself descending to someplace new and scary, please text/call/chat '988' and there is someone available 24/7 to help," he wrote.

Ultimately, Duplass hopes his perspective can be a beacon of affirmation and positivity for others struggling with their mental health. "So I wanted to take a moment to send my love and support to all of you who may be dealing with something similar," he said. "I know we've heard all the platitudes before, but sometimes it's good to hear them again. You are not alone. There is help. This will pass."

Story continues

"Sending you all a big blast of resilience, light and love," Duplass concluded.

Duplass has written over a dozen films, many of them alongside his brother Jay Duplass, and executive produced dozens more. He received an Emmy nomination for his performance on The Morning Show in 2020, and has acted in numerous high-profile films including Zero Dark Thirty, Tully, and Tammy.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: