Rep. Mark DeSaulnier In Critical Condition After Rib Fracture Leads To Pneumonia

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in critical condition after a fractured rib triggered pneumonia, according to his office. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) is in critical condition eight days after falling during a run and fracturing his rib, his office announced Saturday night.

DeSaulnier developed pneumonia after the “traumatic rib fracture” and is being treated at the hospital. The injury occurred on Friday, March 13. Initially, DeSaulnier was in serious but stable condition; his health has since deteriorated.

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” said a statement released by his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr. “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman.”

DeSaulnier was tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative.

The congressman represents California’s 11th Congressional District in the wider San Francisco Bay Area.

He serves on four House committees, including the Rules, Oversight and Reform, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Education and Labor panels.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

