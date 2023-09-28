Mark Cuban wants Taylor Swift to stop dating Travis Kelcie, and date a Dallas Maverick

Mark Cuban was on “First Take,” on ESPN discussing the rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating.

Cuban said Swift was by far the biggest musician on the planet and that she affects entire economies based on where she tours.

Cuban also said he believed that relationship was legitimate but then joked he had a proposition for Swift.

“Taylor if you’re listening, sorry Travis. Break up with him [Travis Kelce], I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you,” said Cuban.

Travis Kelce responded on X [formerly Twitter] that he had a solution to Cuban’s dilemma that would benefit both of them.