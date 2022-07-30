Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic: ‘Top 1 or 2’
In a FULL SEND podcast, Cuban looked at Slovenian wunderkind’s potential. When asked where he ranks Doncic among the best players in today’s NBA, Cuban didn’t take long to respond. “Top 1 or 2. He’s a beast. He’s so good and he’s adding stuff to his game this summer. I mean he’s gonna come back even better,” the 63-year-old said.
Source: BasketNews
