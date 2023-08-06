Mark Cuban doesn't spend his billions on yachts, butlers, or chauffeurs because more staff means 'no privacy'

Mark Cuban got candid about how he spends his fortune with podcast host Bobbi Althoff on Thursday.

The billionaire says he still prefers to do his own chores and drive himself places.

Unlike fellow elites, Cuban doesn't own a luxury yacht, but he still makes pricey purchases.

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban doesn't want to let his financial status change him, and he's gone out of his way to maintain a normal life.

The 65-year-old owner of the Dallas Mavericks is worth an estimated $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. However, on an episode of "The Really Good Podcast," Cuban said he avoids certain habits that are associated with the exorbitantly rich.

"I just try to be the same person, I mean, as I was when I was poor, middle, and rich," Cuban told podcast host Bobbi Althoff.

In his quest for normality, he said, he doesn't hire staff to clean his home, cook his meals, or drive for him. He described purchasing a yacht as "just not what I would do." The investor added that more staff often means less privacy for elites who employ large teams.

"I like the privacy," Cuban said. "I've been around people who hire somebody to do everything for them, and that's just, like, no privacy."

Cuban's preferences differ from his fellow billionaires who spend hundreds of millions on luxury yachts. In 2016, he corrected assumptions that he owned a 288-foot yacht in an interview with Page Six.

"The guy who owns the boat tells everyone that it's mine," Cuban said. "It's so crazy ... I don't even own a boat."

Although Cuban is against spending his fortune on yachts, he still makes purchases that only the ultrawealthy can. In 2021, for example, he purchased an entire 77-acre Texas town about 55 miles south of Dallas.

After spending an undisclosed amount on the land, Cuban told local reporters he wasn't sure what he'd end up using it for — if he used it all.

