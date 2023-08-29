Mark Cuban Does His Own Chores — What He Spends His Money on Instead of Hiring Staff

If you envision a billionaire’s life being filled with yachts, personal butlers and endless luxury, you might be surprised by Mark Cuban’s daily routine. Even though the “Shark Tank” star, serial entrepreneur and investor has a net worth of $5.1 billion, he chooses to live a life that starkly contrasts with what people typically imagine for someone with extreme riches.

Here’s more about why Mark Cuban does his own chores and what he truly values — plus, find out what the billionaire spends his money on instead of hiring staff.

Why Does Mark Cuban Do His Own Chores?

Even though being a billionaire might seem like the perfect excuse to avoid menial tasks, Cuban and his family usually manage their own household chores, including washing clothes and cooking meals. He chooses not to hire a staff to do everything for him, because, as he said in an interview on “The Really Good Podcast,” he won’t have the privacy he desires. “I’ve been around people who hire somebody to do everything for them,” he said, “and that’s just, like, no privacy.”

What Else Does Cuban Value?

Cuban values his privacy, but what else is important to him?

He Values Friendships That Aren’t Based on Wealth

Most of Cuban’s friends are from his early days in Dallas or school in Indiana. He didn’t feel the need to change his social circle after becoming extremely wealthy. Instead, he enjoys spending time with old friends reminiscing and doing the same activities they always have done.

He Doesn’t Want His Wealth To Change Who He Is at the Core

Cuban knows that his massive amount of money isn’t the key to happiness. In a January interview with CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” Cuban said he believes he could be just as happy with only 1% of his net worth as long as he had his family.

His attitude toward his wealth is also very likely the reason his childhood friends view him as the same person he was before his financial success.

What Does Mark Cuban Spend His Money On?

Just because Cuban says he could be happy with 1% of his net worth — roughly $51 million — doesn’t mean that he doesn’t spend his riches. Here are some things he’s spent money on over the years.

A Computer Consulting Firm

Decades ago, the now 65-year-old Cuban owned a computer consulting firm called MicroSolutions. He officially became a millionaire at 32 years old, when he sold it for $6 million.

An Internet Radio Company

In April 1999, Cuban became a billionaire when he sold his internet radio company, Broadcast.com, to Yahoo for $5.7 billion.

An NBA Team

When Cuban moved to Dallas in 1982, he became a die-hard Dallas Mavericks fan. In 2000, he decided to buy the team about six weeks after he attended a game and mused that he could do a better job than the current owner. He paid $285 million for a majority stake in the team he still owns today.

Private Jets

Cuban has owned multiple private jets over the years, and at least two are currently in service. One is a Boeing 757, which he bought shortly before he acquired the Dallas Mavericks in 2000. He paid $36 million for the aircraft, which is used to transport the Mavericks to and from their games and other events.

He also owns a Gulfstream G550 for his own use, which he acquired for $40 million in 1999 — right after he sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo and became a billionaire.

A Tiny Texas Town

In December 2021, Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas, which is about 60 miles south of Dallas and has a miniscule population of 23. He paid $2 million for the 77-acre town, which he purchased from a friend who was dying of cancer to help out his family.

Various Investments

Being a Shark on “Shark Tank” exposes Cuban to plenty of investment opportunities. The billionaire has invested in various businesses that have been pitched over the 12 years he’s been a part of the popular TV show, including food companies like Unreal Deli, Snacklins and Pan’s Mushroom Jerky.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

Cuban is the co-founder of Cost Plus Drug Company, which he launched in 2016. The company provides low-cost versions of high-cost generic drugs.

