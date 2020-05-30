Mark Cuban advocates for HGH to be used to speed up injury recovery

Most professional sports team owners would shy away when asked about performance-enhancing drugs, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is different. Cuban advocated for HGH to be used as a way to speed up injury recovery in a tweet Thursday.

The 61-year-old Cuban even funded a study on the topic. The results from that study — which was performed at the University of Michigan — revealed using HGH may help prevent the loss of muscle strength following ACL surgery.

It's time to recognize that HGH (Human Growth Hormone) can positively impact injury recovery. I funded this study so that athletes can get back to full strength and doing what they love. https://t.co/pag1Jb8b4p — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 28, 2020

Cuban addressed the issue on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Friday. Rachel Nichols asked Cuban about that tweet, and allowed Cuban to give his thoughts on whether the NBA should stop handing out penalties for players who use HGH.

Cuban’s comments occur at the 6:45 mark.

.@MCuban says on #TheJump he thinks whatever format the NBA picks, it will be different from the 16-team playoffs we're used to with East vs West in the Finals: "Unique circumstances, unique opportunities. So I'm confident we'll take advantage of it & do something differently." pic.twitter.com/ITINjddONP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 29, 2020

According to Cuban, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned HGH based on little research. Cuban said he wanted to gather data on HGH to show whether it could have beneficial uses for athletes. Cuban viewed the study as a first step toward getting professional sports leagues to take notice. He said he hopes leagues will commission further studies on the benefits of HGH, adding that he would financially support more research into the subject.

