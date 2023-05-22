Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling at the end of the year

Mark Cavendish has announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season.

Cavendish, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, made the announcement at a press conference on the rest day of the Giro d’Italia.

The greatest sprinter of all time 🚀 53 grand tour stages. One 🌈 on the road. Three 🌈 on the track. Olympic 🥈 Ready for one last dance at @LeTour? — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) May 22, 2023

Cavendish said: “I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre of this race so far, so I feel it’s the perfect time to say it’s my final Giro d’Italia and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist.”