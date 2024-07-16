Mark Cavendish misses out in his final Tour de France sprint as Jasper Philipsen wins stage 16

Jasper Philipsen celebrates his third stage victory at this year's Tour de France - Molly Darlington/Reuters

Jasper Philipsen won stage 16 of the Tour de France in Nimes as Sir Mark Cavendish was unable to contest the final sprint stage of his illustrious Tour de France career.

Philipsen dominated a reduced sprint to beat Phil Bauhaus at the end of the 188.6km stage from Gruissan, taking his third win of this Tour after a late crash left Biniam Girmay on the deck to reopen the battle for the points classification.

Cavendish had too much ground to make up after the peloton split and rolled in 17th, meaning his record-breaking 35th Tour stage victory in Saint-Vulbas in the opening week stands to be his last.

The sprint finish meant no change at the top of the general classification, in which Tadej Pogacar leads defending champion Jonas Vingegaard by a little over three minutes before the race returns to the Alps.

Philipsen’s ninth career Tour stage win came with a textbook leadout from world champion Mathieu van der Poel and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team, as the Belgian closed the gap behind Girmay to just 32 points in the fight for green.

“I’m really happy, definitely after such a team effort,” Philipsen said. “It’s always nice when we can win together and I think that’s what we did.

“I haven’t seen (the crash), we were always together with our team trying to position ourselves and focused on our lead-out so I didn’t see the crash, but I hope everybody was okay.”

After hitting the deck inside the last two kilometres, Girmay rolled over the line being nursed by his Intermarche-Wanty team-mates, with obvious cuts to his arm and elbow.

Although his lead in the points classification has shrunk massively, the Eritrean remains the favourite given the lumpier territory that the remaining intermediate sprints will be fought over - providing he avoids any lasting damage.

Philipsen said: “Everything is possible but it’s really hard because (Girmay) is climbing well. I just hope he’s okay after the crash because he doesn’t deserve to lose it like this.”

Nimes was the scene for Cavendish’s fourth stage win back in 2008 but there would be no repeat in the last sprint stage of his final Tour.

“We were pretty well positioned coming into the final stretch,” Cavendish said. “But with some of those roundabouts, if you were in the wrong place at the wrong time you lose momentum and that’s it, some guys get through and some don’t.

“I heard some guys come down, I think Girmay came down so the most important thing is that they’re okay and everyone came through safely.

“Somebody’s got to win and a lot of people have to lose.”

Cavendish will do his best to enjoy his last five days as a rider on the Tour, even if the Alpine climbs that stand between him and Nice will make that easier said than done.

“We came here, we did what we set out to achieve here at this Tour de France and we did it early on,” he said.

“We’re happy. We said everything we achieved on top of the fifth stage would just be a bonus so we try, we try to get through, we try to sprint, we try with Harold (Tejada) in the mountains, and we try to get to Nice.”

Press Association

Stage 16: As it happened

05:25 PM BST

No victory for Cavendish on what is expected to be his final sprint stage at the Tour

Mark Cavendish looks set to finish up with 35 stage victories at the Tour de France - Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

05:18 PM BST

Three stage victories now for Philipsen

05:15 PM BST

Top five in the points classification

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), 376pts Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 344 Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 179 Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 156 Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) 153

05:12 PM BST

Great overhead sight of the finish

05:04 PM BST

The thoughts of the stage winner Jasper Philipsen

05:02 PM BST

Top five on stage 16

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) Sam Bennett (Decathlon-Ag2R La Mondiale) Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)

05:01 PM BST

Philipsen owes Van der Poel a beer tonight!

Teamwork makes the dreamwork - Daniel Cole/Reuters

04:57 PM BST

The final kilometre

Enjoy!

04:52 PM BST

Game on

With Girmay’s crash and Philipsen winning the stage, the race for the green jersey (points classification) is well and truly on. We thought it was all done and dusted but just 32 points separate the top two now. Girmay went down quite hard so we will have to wait and see how he is. We will keep you updated with how Girmay is.

04:49 PM BST

Top three across the line

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility)

04:45 PM BST

Philipsen wins

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider has the perfect leadout from his teammate Mathieu van der Poel and he claims his third stage victory. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) come home in second and third. Cavendish was not in contention for that victory.

04:44 PM BST

500m to go

Cavendish looks like he might be too far back...

04:44 PM BST

1km to go

Under the flamme rouge we go. No Girmay in the sprint but Philipsen and Cavendish are right near the front.

04:43 PM BST

1.5km to go

There has been a crash and Biniam Girmay is on the floor! That could have significant ramifications on the green jersey competition.

04:43 PM BST

2km to go

Cavendish is being brought up the right-hand side of the road. Alpecin-Deceuninck come up the left-hand side for Philipsen.

04:41 PM BST

3km to go

The general classification contenders are safe in case of any crashes.

04:41 PM BST

4km to go

Uno-X Mobility at the front for Alexander Kristoff.

04:39 PM BST

5km to go

Inside the final 5km we go. Still a number of roundabouts to negotiate.

04:38 PM BST

7km to go

Cavendish is near the front as is Arnaud De Lie. Wout van Aert said before the stage he would like to go for it today and he is up there as well.

04:37 PM BST

8km to go

Jonas Vingegaard is being kept safe by his Visma-Lease a Bike team right at the front of the peloton whereas Tadej Pogacar is happy to stay near the rear.

04:35 PM BST

10km to go

With no finish in Paris this year due to the Olympics, all the sprinters are gunning for this with it being their final chance of victory at this year’s Tour.

04:33 PM BST

11km to go

These roundabouts are certainly causing some stress in the peloton and positioning really is king in this type of situation.

04:32 PM BST

12km to go

This is very likely to be Mark Cavendish’s final ever sprint finish at the Tour de France. He does not have his main leadout man in Michael Morkov, who had to abandon the tour ahead of stage 12. Can he extend his record to 36 or will the likes of Girmay and Philipsen spoil his party? We are not far away from finding out.

04:29 PM BST

15km to go

The leadouts are all getting set now. The pace is not electric though at the moment but the speed will ramp up in the next few kilometres.

04:26 PM BST

17km to go

For the general classification contenders, their target is 3km as that is where the designated safety zone has been placed.

The run-in is as flat as a pancake but the complicated factor will be the roundabouts!

04:22 PM BST

20km to go

As expected...

Inside the final 20km we go.

04:20 PM BST

22km to go

04:16 PM BST

25km to go

Gachignard’s valiant effort has come to an end and the breakaway have swallowed him up with 25km remaining.

04:15 PM BST

26km to go

We have just witnessed a quite incredible scene for Uno-X Mobility rider Johannes Kulset. He has just had a mechanical and is trying to get back on. He was on the back on one of his team cars which, when it got to a roundabout, did not take the right turn and kept going round. That could have been dangerous as the team car could have hit another team car.

04:10 PM BST

30km to go

Gachignard’s advantage has come down a significant amount in recent kilometres. The gap is now at 45 seconds.

04:07 PM BST

32km to go

It has been a valiant effort but there is a feeling of inevitability that he will be caught. His lead is now done to one minute and ten seconds as the pace behind in the peloton is ramping up.

Still on a one-man mission! - Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

04:00 PM BST

38km to go

Here is Mark Cavendish’s win on stage 13 in Nîmes back in 2008:

03:51 PM BST

45km to go

As to be expected, the gap is coming down although the peloton probably do not want to catch Gachignard too soon to prevent further attacks. It is almost a guarantee that Gachignard will win the combativity award.

03:44 PM BST

50km to go

Magnus Cort’s blue moustache making another appearance:

03:38 PM BST

55km to go

Mark Cavendish came over the line on stage 15 on Sunday two minutes inside the time limit. He was unsurprisingly exhausted at the end of the stage but here is his trainer Vasilis Anastopoulos speaking to ITV before the stage about having the situation under control:

03:32 PM BST

60km to go

The peloton had allowed the gap to Gachignard to go out towards two and a half minutes but they are just beginning to reel it back in. The lead is now down to two minutes.

03:26 PM BST

65km to go

We obviously have big sprint points available at the finish but this is how the points classification (green jersey) stands at the moment:

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), 376pts Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), 294 Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), 167

03:21 PM BST

70km to go

Mathieu van der Poel is dressed all in white today and the last time he did that he led Jasper Philipsen to victory earlier in the Tour. Can the Alpecin-Deceuninck duo do it again?

Mathieu van der Poel (far left) will be hoping to provide a good leadout for Jasper Philipsen today - Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

03:12 PM BST

77km to go

Thomas Gachignard hits the foot of the only categorised climb today in the shape of Côte de Fambetou, a category four climb which is 1.2km in length. His advantage back to the peloton is two minutes and 10 seconds. He will take the one king of the mountains point.

03:11 PM BST

78km to go

Top five at the intermediate sprint at Les Matellettes:

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 20pts Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 17 Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 15 Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) 13 Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) 11

03:06 PM BST

82km to go

With it being just a one-man attack, the peloton have allowed Gachignard over a minute, pretty confident they will easily reel him back in. The TotalEnergies rider has one minute and 50 seconds on the peloton.

🇫🇷 @TGachignard took advantage of the intermediate sprint to go solo. 1'45" lead.



🇫🇷 @TGachignard a profité du sprint intermédiaire pour partir en solitaire. 1'45" d'avance.#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/GWN6TuY1Zk — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2024

03:01 PM BST

88km to go

Thomas Gachignard of TotalEnergies has used the intermediate sprint as a springboard to attack. His lead is around 50 seconds.

Gachignard is just 23-years-old and hee won bronze in the French national championship at the end of June, accompanying Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-Ag2R La Mondiale) and Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek) on the podium.

Thomas Gachignard on a one-man mission - Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

02:55 PM BST

92.5km to go

It may only be an intermediate sprint but plenty of jostling for position. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) is the first over the line, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) second. Van der Poel had been giving a leadout but Philipsen was not on his wheel. Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) was third over the line. Mark Cavendish not interested one bit in contesting that sprint; all he is interested in is winning the stage.

02:54 PM BST

93.5km to go

We are just one kilometre away from the intermediate sprint. Girmay, Coquard and Gaviria all right near the front. De Lie has worked his way up the right-hand side, going past Philipsen. 20 points are available for the first across the line.

02:51 PM BST

95km to go

Decathlon-Ag2R La Mondiale rider Larry Warbasse is working as a commentator for Eurosport and he has been speaking about his teammate Sam Bennett. Bennett will be aiming for a sprint victory later this afternoon but Warbasse said that he had spoken to the Irish sprinter, who admitted he is feeling slightly under the weather.

We are just a few kilometres away from the intermediate sprint. Intermarché-Wanty move to the front to position Girmay well.

02:42 PM BST

100km to go

The top five in the points classification:

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) 363pts Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 277 Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 147 Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) 142 Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 141

02:34 PM BST

105km to go

We are gradually approaching the intermediate sprint at Les Matellettes. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) has a big lead in the green jersey competition but will want to pick up some good points at the intermediate sprint. We are anticipating that the winds are going to pick up so positioning at the front-end of the peloton will be key.

02:27 PM BST

110km to go

Speaking of Mark Cavendish, he came in just inside the time limit on stage 15 on Sunday and here are his thoughts ahead of today’s stage:

I did it like the last climb of my entire career. But we had a rest day and… it’s the Tour de France. You give everything to show the race the respect it deserves. It’s the last flat opportunity, so those rouleurs that can get there in flat days will obviously want to go today, but the sprinters obviously want a reason to have got through those last horrible days in the Pyrenees. So we’ll see what happens. I won in Nîmes a long time ago, in 2008, my fourth Tour de France stage win. Last time we came in 2021 and Nils Politt stayed away with the breakaway. Hopefully we can make a bunch sprint there today and try for another win.

02:20 PM BST

115km to go

There was some contract news during the rest day. Mark Cavendish’s Astana Qazaqstan teammate Davide Ballerini has extended his contract with the team.

02:14 PM BST

120km to go

Trombone on a tractor! - Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

Bird! - Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

02:06 PM BST

125km to go

Tadej Pogacar had some special guests this morning; his parents!

01:59 PM BST

130km to go

The race organisers have announced that the safety zone today stands at 3km, so that is the target area for all the general classification contenders. There has been a mixture so far at this Tour of where the safety zone has been placed, sometimes 3km sometimes 4km, sometimes 5km. It is a tricky finish with a plethora of roundabouts so it will be a tense conclusion.

01:53 PM BST

135km to go

Plenty of support for the peloton, which is all still very much together.

Beautiful weather on the south coast of France - Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

01:47 PM BST

140km to go

A sample of some of the team radios.

01:41 PM BST

145km to go

A year ago on stage 16 we had a 22.6km individual time trial from Passy to Combloux. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) provided one of the most sensational time trials the Tour has ever seen on his way to yellow jersey glory. He demolished Tadej Pogacar by over a minute in an amazing ride.

An incredible ride from Jonas Vingegaard a year ago - Benoit Tessier/Reuters

01:35 PM BST

150km to go

Today represents Tadej Pogacar’s 100th stage at the Tour de France. It is his 34th day in the maillot jaune since his debut in 2020. In these five editions (including 2024), he’s accumulated: - two overall wins (at a younger age than anyone else) - 14 stage wins (the 13th best score all time) - 121 distinctive jerseys (34 Maillot Jaune, 12 polka-dot jerseys, 75 white jerseys) -one combativity award. He has participated in the podium ceremony after 88 of these 99 stages and is headed to the 89th in Nîmes!

Some incredible statistics for Pogacar - Daniel Cole/AP

01:26 PM BST

155km to go

Here is some more information on our destination for today:

Nîmes has established itself as one of the Tour’s favourite stopping points in the south and as a testing ground for sprinters, the victors here including Mark Cavendish (2008), Alexander Kristoff (2014) and Caleb Ewan (2019). However, breakaway riders have sometimes upset predictions, such as Aïtor González in 2004 and Nils Politt on the last visit in 2021.

Stage town for the 20th time

Prefecture of the department of Gard (30)

Population: 147,500

01:16 PM BST

162km to go

Not sure about this look. We have already spoken about Magnus Cort’s blue moustache and now we have this look from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). He is going to play a key role for Alpecin-Deceuninck and Jasper Philipsen at the finish today, being has last and most important leadout man. With a number of roundabouts to negotiate in the closing kilometres, Van der Poel’s role will be vital.

01:09 PM BST

165km to go

The peloton is still all together. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) holds a near 90-point advantage over Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the race for the green jersey (points classification). Here is what Girmay had to say ahead of today’s stage:

I think in the afternoon the wind is going to be less and less, especially approaching the finish line in the open area. But it’s going to be a nervous day with the GC riders. I think today is the last dance for the sprinters, including me. It’s the last chance so we try to do everything we can. I think everyone has heavy legs a bit now, especially the sprinters. Even me. But to be honest I didn’t expect to have legs like this. I felt quite OK this morning.

01:03 PM BST

170km to go

Mark Cavendish has had a stellar career, winning the 35 stages at the Tour as well as countless wins at the two other Grand Tours and races around the world. But his career has also had its fair share of lows, from illness to injury to depression. Tom Cary has written about the extraordinary highs and lows of Mark Cavendish, by those who know him best.

Today is expected to be Mark Cavendish's final sprint stage at the Tour - Daniel Cole/AP

With the pace fairly steady in the peloton, Cavendish is having a natter with his good old friend Geraint Thomas.

12:55 PM BST

175km to go

During the rest day, Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) opted to dye his moustache blue. Not sure everyone could pull it off!

We did have the shortest of attacks off the front of the peloton a few moments ago but nothing came of it.

12:48 PM BST

180km to go

Vasilis Anastopoulos has been working with Mark Cavendish for a number of years, including during his time at Quick-Step, and has been speaking to ITV ahead of Cavendish’s final sprint stage at the Tour:

12:44 PM BST

183km to go

Back in 2008 a 23-year-old Mark Cavendish won stage 13 into Nîmes. 16 years later, Cavendish has 35 Tour stage wins to his name and today is set to be his final sprint finish at the Tour de France. He is the greatest sprinter in the history of the sport so what has made him so successful? John MacLeary has been taking a look at Cavendish’s unrivalled success.

What a career Mark Cavendish has had! - Thomas Samson/Getty Images

Back on the road Dujardin repeats what Kung did and dropped back into the peloton after a nature break. The peloton is now the front of the race.

12:35 PM BST

187km to go

Sandy Durjadin (TotalEnergies) joins him but Kung has already had enough! He pulls over and takes a nature break.

12:33 PM BST

Flag drops

Off we go on stage 16! Immediately Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) attacks.

12:31 PM BST

The thoughts of one of Cavendish’s many rivals down the years

Thor Hushovd won ten individual stages at the Tour de France and had many a tussle with Mark Cavendish during his career. He has been speaking to ITV ahead of Cavendish’ final sprint stage at the Tour:

12:29 PM BST

Great insight into today’s stage

12:23 PM BST

Crash

Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) has gone down at a roundabout during the roll-out and he is not too pleased to say the least. Silly to have accidents like that during the neutralised roll-out.

12:22 PM BST

Winds to cause problems?

12:20 PM BST

Withdrawals

During the rest day we had two riders abandon the race due to experiencing Covid symptoms. Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) have not started today’s race which means we have 150 riders starting stag 16.

12:13 PM BST

Mark Cavendish speaking ahead of the stage to ITV

12:07 PM BST

Roll-out

The peloton has begun the neutralised roll-out out of Gruissan and they have around 12.5km before the flag drops at kilometre zero.

12:04 PM BST

Battle for green

11:58 AM BST

Stage 16 profile

Profile of stage 16

11:39 AM BST

Stage 16 preview

Good morning and welcome to coverage of stage 16 of the 2024 Tour de France. The final rest day has come and gone as we have now entered the final week. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) delivered two hammer blows in the Pyrenees over the weekend as he extended his advantage in the race for the yellow jersey. After victory on stage 14 on Saturday which included a climb up the iconic Tourmalet, Pogacar powered to victory again on stage 15 on a crushing weekend for the likes of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step). His current lead in the general classification stands at three minutes and nine seconds to Vingegaard in seconds, with Evenepoel a further two minutes and ten seconds back.

Today should be a day for the sprinters. Stage 16 is a 188.6km flat stage from Gruissan to Nîmes. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) holds an healthy lead in the points classification (green jersey) over Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck); Girmay is on 363 points after three stage victories with Philipsen on 277 points. This could be the last opportunity for the sprinters at this year’s Tour so it will be a huge tussle for victory this afternoon. With an 86-point advantage over Philipsen, so long as Girmay stays on his bike and comes within the time limits, he should finish up with the green jersey he has had on his back for most of the race.

Mark Cavendish just made it inside the time limit on stage 15 - Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Stage 15 was an incredibly tough day for everyone, in particular for the sprinters. There was concern that Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) would not make it within the time limit but he rolled over the line with just a couple of minutes to spare. He looked shattered coming over the line and the rest day absolutely came at the right moment, but we will have to see how his legs will be today. That will likely go for the majority of the sprinters today, so the question is how will their legs hold up? Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) has climbed well so should be in contention for the victory today. Could it be a day for a breakaway to sneak away and stay out in front with a lot of tired legs in the peloton?

Stay with us for all the action from stage 16.