Mark Bouris Is The Executive Chairman & MD of Yellow Brick Road Holdings Limited (ASX:YBR) And They Just Picked Up 10% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Yellow Brick Road Holdings Limited (ASX:YBR) Executive Chairman & MD, Mark Bouris, recently bought AU$50k worth of stock, for AU$0.11 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yellow Brick Road Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Bouris was the biggest purchase of Yellow Brick Road Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Mark Bouris was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Yellow Brick Road Holdings insiders own 9.1% of the company, worth about AU$3.1m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Yellow Brick Road Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Yellow Brick Road Holdings stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Yellow Brick Road Holdings you should know about.

