Mark Allen: I don't deserve to be in Scottish Open final

Mark Allen slammed an “undeserved” place in the Scottish Open final despite producing a thrilling comeback to down Daniel Wells in Glasgow.

The Northern Irishman fought back from 4-0 and 5-2 down to snatch a 6-5 semi-final win, with Shaun Murphy now standing in his way of the Stephen Hendry.

But Allen feels his place in Sunday’s grand final is not one he has earned.

Wells was playing in his first ranking semi-final and the world No.6 made the most of his nerves late on, but was left breathing a sigh of relief after being far from his best on and off the table.

“The first four frames were pretty pathetic and I got what I deserved with the way I’ve treated this event. I was very fortunate to get through that,” he said.

“I look like I’ve been out all week, I just felt terrible out there and I was doing okay on the practice table, but when I got out there I wasn’t focusing properly under the bright lights.

“I sensed at 5-3 that he went into his shell and turned down a few shots that he was earlier playing, there was a bit of weakness in that regard and it was his first semi-final, you’re bound to get those nerves.

“I’ve always had bottle, even in my bad performances I feel as though I’ll take a chance if I get one in a deciding frame. I’d rather not have to rely on it.

“I haven’t played that well apart from the match against Graeme Dott, both of us played very well and on another day Graeme could have easily won that.”

