Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chief Of Staff Announces His Resignation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s chief of staff, Patrick Parsons, has announced his resignation after less than nine months working for the Georgia Republican.

Parsons indicated in a statement that he expected the job to be temporary.

Greene “asked me to come with her to Washington and help organize her office,” Parsons said. “After eight and a half months fighting the Socialist Democrats and RINOS [Republicans in Name Only] in DC, it’s time to move on.”

Greene thanked Parsons for his help “as I’ve transitioned to Congress” in a statement posted Friday on Twitter.

She added: “He’s advised me he will be moving back into the political arena to help elect America First conservatives who can fight alongside me.”

I want to thank my Chief of Staff, Patrick Parsons, for helping me take the fight to the Socialist Democrats as I've transitioned into Congress.



He's advised me he will be moving back into the political arena to help elect America First conservatives who can fight alongside me. pic.twitter.com/ABka5Ya20N — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2021

Parsons praised Greene in his statement as an “America First superstar who has become one of the leading policy-influencers in our party today.” He called working for her the “highlight of my professional career.”

Parsons was a gun-rights lobbyist in Georgia before he was hired by Greene, and he ran the nonprofit advocacy organization Georgia Gun Owners.

Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan (D) told NPR station WABE in Atlanta early this year that Parsons was effective because he “was really willing to go after people, skirt the truth, say things that weren’t true.” He also used social media to “bully” people,” Jordan said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

