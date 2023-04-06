Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashes New York City And Twitter Users Aren't Having It

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ripped New York City as a “disgusting” place on Wednesday following her brief visit to the city in support of Donald Trump on the day he was arrested and charged in a hush money case.

Greene spoke to Trump supporters through a megaphone outside of Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday and she received pushback from counter-protesters, who blew whistles and chanted at her to “go home,” CBS News noted.

Her appearance miles from her congressional district drew responses from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who denounced her for hateful rhetoric and told her to “take her ass back to Washington.”

Greene, in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, didn’t speak well of her experience in the Big Apple on Wednesday.

“I compared it to what I call Gotham City,” Greene said.

“It was repulsive, it smells bad, I think it’s a very terrible place.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene on New York: It’s disgusting… It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it's a very terrible place. pic.twitter.com/6AOd8KBBvs — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2023

Twitter users, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), mocked Greene for her comment and one joked that they wouldn’t book the Republican as their travel agent.

If a petty HOA complaint were a person https://t.co/bJVorhQh8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene went through a war zone on her Escalade ride from her midtown five star hotel to the courthouse and then to JFK airport. https://t.co/tYkTZo2s4x — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) April 6, 2023

I think she knows New York hates her guts. — Jay Arnold (@jadedcreative) April 6, 2023

I suspect anyone who's been to New York this century will concur that it sounds like MTG watched 1979's The Warriors way more than she visited contemporary 2023 Manhattan. — Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) April 6, 2023

Wait until someone tells her that’s where Cheeto Jesus came from — Warren (@swd2) April 6, 2023

