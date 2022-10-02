Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the ‘Tinfoil-Hat Brigade,’ Kevin McCarthy a ‘F—ing Weasel B—-,’ Former DC Cop Michael Fanone Says

Rosemary Rossi
·4 min read

Former DC Metro police officer Michael Fanone isn’t short on words when it comes to some Republicans in Congress who pass off the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 as a normal day of tourist fun at the Capitol. Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene the “tinfoil-hat brigade” and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “f—ing weasel b—–” is just the start.

Fanone, who, on Jan. 6, was beaten with pipe and a Blue Lives Matter flag, tazed on the skull, had a heart attack and now suffers from a traumatic brain injury, sat down with Rolling Stone for a rather lively, uninhibited interview about life after he testified before Congress’ Jan. 6 committee and his opinions of some of the representatives who currently hold office.

It’s safe to say that Fanone is irate about the 21 House Republicans who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to officers who defended the Capitol. When he got wind of that, he and fellow Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who also testified before Congress, paid every one of those House Republicans a visit.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got nothing better to do today. I’m going to go annoy some people on Capitol Hill,’” he told Rolling Stone. And the flood gates of ire spilled out.

Also Read:
Joe Scarborough Scorches Republicans for Defending Trump: ‘They Are Going Down With the Ship’ (Video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Put her in the tinfoil-hat brigade,” Fanone said. Rep from Georgia, Andrew Clyde, “When confronted in person, he f—ing folded like a f—ing deck of cards,” Fanone commented. Rep from Florida, Matt Gaetz: Fanone said, “I mean, dude, there’s a constituency out there somewhere in America that elected Matt Gaetz and decided that guy somehow embodied what it is to be a real red-blooded American. A f—ing pedo. I don’t get it.”

Fanone didn’t stop there. Of Josh Hawley, the Senator from Missouri who flashed a sign of solidarity with the insurrectionists, Fanone said, “I would’ve had more respect for him if he said, ‘Charge,’ and f—ing rushed the first f—ing group of police officers that he could possibly f—ing find. But he didn’t. He ran like a b—- as fast as he f—ing could to the closest safe room in the f—ing Capitol building.”

And, of course, he couldn’t leave out McCarthy, who Fanone goes all-in on in the first chapter of his memoir “Hold the Line,” which is out on Oct. 11.

“I think at night, when the lights are turned off, Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan have some pretty choice words to say about the fact that they have to hang on Kevin McCarthy’s wall,” Fanone said. “They did some f—ing above-average things. And they’ve got to adorn the wall of this f—ing weasel b—- named Kevin McCarthy, with his fake f—ing spray-on tan, whose f—ing claim to fame, at least in my eyes, is the fact that he amassed a collection of Donald Trump’s favorite-flavored Starburst, put them in a Mason jar, and presented them to f—ing Donald Trump. What the f—, dude?”

Also Read:
Donald Trump Jan. 6 Criminal Investigation Launched by Department of Justice (Report)

Fanone thought that the body-cam footage capturing his experience of brutality that day would convince people of “the sickness that’s taken over this country and that we’re Americans and kumbaya and all that s—,” he said. But he came to realize that wasn’t happening.

He told Rolling Stone that he’s “tired of liberals who back the blue only on Jan. 6 and conservatives who back the blue only when it comes to policing people of color” and “tired of being given 47 seconds of airtime to explain how to reform an entire police system.” The conservative media was, shall we say, unkind. Newsmax’s Greg Kelly called him “that drama queen of a cop,” and Fox News’ Laura Ingraham awarded him a trophy for “best performance in an action role.”

And after testifying on July 27, 2021, others in law enforcement turned against him. “After my congressional testimony, the criticism from within the [police] department went from quiet whispers to screams and yells,” Fanone said. He was put in an empty office with nothing to do, until he had enough. One day, last year, he wrote the words “go f— yourselves” on a napkin and handed it in as his resignation. Dec, 31, 2021 was his last day as a police officer.

Also Read:
Washington Post Wins Pulitzer Prize for Jan. 6 Insurrection Coverage

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs