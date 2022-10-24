Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday.

Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has said nothing publicly about a potential running mate. But Greene has become an increasingly dominant presence at Trump’s various rallies across the nation and events, including the Saudi golf tournament in August at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“What Greene possesses that Trump so craves is loyalty,” New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper told Ali Velshi on MSNBC.

“She has always been there for Trump. She has always had his back. After [Trump’s] experience with his last running mate, Mike Pence, it’s clear that he’s going to prize loyalty above all else, so I wouldn’t count it out,” Draper added.

Draper said the two have been talking “for months” and that Trump first raised the issue in February.

But the journalist also noted that “it’s very likely that Trump has had this conversation with half a dozen other people, too.” Still, he added, “I wouldn’t count [this] out.”

A report last week in Rolling Stone said that Trump is also considering Greene as a senior official in his Justice Department — or some other key administrative role — should he win the presidency, according to sources.

In a very competitive field, Greene is possibly the most extremist right-winger in the U.S. legislature.

The QAnon conspiracist and Jan. 6 insurrectionist supporter (who also claimed Capitol rioters were all Antifa) has attacked reproductive rights for women and civil rights for the LGBTQ community and Democrats.

She bashed President Joe Biden’s program to forgive student debt for working- and middle-class Americans, yet helped herself to a whopping $180,000 pandemic subsidy, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers.

Greene wants America run by an uber-right “Christian nationalist” GOP, is widely regarded as virulently racist and antisemitic and was a featured speaker at a white nationalist conference earlier this year. She claimed a wealthy Jewish family used space lasers to ignite a California forest fire in 2018.

She has “grotesquely” compared COVID mask mandates to the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust, and claims that driving environment-saving electric vehicles is “emasculating.”

Greene was stripped last year of her two House committee assignments for supporting QAnon, racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories, and for her support for “executing” Democratic leaders. She was also called out for insisting (as far-right podcaster Alex Jones has) that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Connecticut were “staged.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

