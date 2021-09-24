Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks abortion fight on Capitol steps after House passes pro-choice bill

Marjorie Taylor Greene (AP)

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia engaged in a shouting match with Democratic Rep Debbie Dingell of Michigan after Democrats passed an abortion rights bill along party lines Friday.

The Hill’s Scott Wong filmed the exchange after the vote on Friday.

.@MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming match on steps of Capitol after MTG heckled Democrats holding a press conf after passing legislation responding to Texas abortion law pic.twitter.com/Kq11xko04r — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021

Ms Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, chided Ms Greene for not abiding by the Christian concept of respecting neighbors.

“You try being a Christian and start treating your colleagues decently,” Ms Dingell said.