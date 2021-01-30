Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has Trump’s ‘full support’ after speaking to former president by phone
QAnon supporting congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she has the “full support” of former US president Donald Trump, after they spoke on the phone.
Ms Greene, who has become surrounded by controversies in recent days, said on Saturday that she was “so grateful for his support” following their conversation.
It comes amid accusations that she previously indicated support for the execution of House speaker Nancy Pelosi on social media in 2018, and was seen in a video in 2019 describing people with Down’s syndrome as “stupid”, among other controversial remarks and conspiracies.
Those claims have led to widespread criticism from congressional Democrats, some of whom have called for her to be expelled from the Republican caucus and Congress.
On Saturday, she wrote in a series of tweets that she will “never apologise” nor “back down” amid condemnation of her past behaviour on social media, as well as her support for the QAnon conspiracy that wrongly alleges a satanist cabal of paedophiles worked against Mr Trump.
The congresswoman rose to the House of Representatives in November 2020 with his support for her campaign, and Saturday’s phone call with Ms Greene was the latest sign the former president was in touch with - at least - some congressional Republicans.
That list has also included Republican minority House leader Kevin McCarthy, who met with the former president face-to-face this week in Florida, while Democrats called for him to forcefully condemn Ms Greene for her previous comments.
Ms Green on Tuesday had moved to defend herself from recent reports, and wrote in a tweet that “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views”.
She added on Saturday that she “will never back down and will stand up against the never ending blood thirsty mob,” among other baseless conspiracies and misrepresentation of her Democrat opponents.
