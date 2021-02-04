Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘media just as guilty as QAnon’ as she refuses to take blame for her own bigoted remarks (CSPAN)

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed the ‘media is just as guilty as QAnon’ as she refused to take the blame for her own history of bigoted remarks.

The Georgia congresswoman made the bizarre remarks from the House floor as she defended herself ahead of a vote to strip her off her committee assignments.

"Will we allow the media that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us?" she said during her ten minute speech as she wore a mask that said "Free Speech."

Democrats have forced a vote to remove Ms Greene from the Education and Labor, and Budget committees because of her past incendiary comments on social media.

In them she supported the execution of leading Democrats, denied 9/11, and she was caught on video harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, while calling the tragedy a false flag event.

Ms Greene told her house colleagues that they only knew who she was by how the "mainstream media has portrayed me."

"What you need to know about me is that I am a very regular American, just like the people I represent in my district and most people across this country."

She added that she had not been interested in politics until Donald Trump had run and won the White House in 2016.

And she even claimed she enjoyed the ex-president's "plain talk but not the offensive things."

She went on to say that she had started to see "things in the news that didn't make sense to me" including claims of Russian collusion with Donald Trump, and she began investigating them on the internet.

Ms Taylor Greene described the Russian claims as "conspiracy theories also , that have been proven so."

"I started looking up things on the internet, asking questions, like most people do every day, I used Google.

She admitted becoming "very interested" in QAnon in 2017 and that she had posted about the satanic child-eating conspiracy theory.

"Here is the problem, during 2018, because I was upset about things, and didn't trust the government really, because the people here were not doing the things I thought they should be doing for us, and I want you to know that a lot of Americans do not trust our government, and that is sad," she said.

Story continues

"The problem with that is that I was allowed to believe things that were not true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them and that is absolutely what I regret.

"Because if it was not for the Facebooks posts and comments that I liked in 2018 I would not be standing here today, and you could not point a finger and accuse me of anything wrong as I have lived a very good life that I am proud of and my family is proud of."

The lawmaker said that in late 2018 she began to find "lies and things that were not true" in QAnon posts and she "stopped believing it."

"Any source of information that is a mix of truth and a mix of lies is dangerous," she added.

She then turned her attention to school shootings and admitted that "they are absolutely real."

And she said that when she was 16 her high school went through a hostage taking incident when a pupil brought guns to another class.

"I know the fear that David Hogg had that day, I know the fear that these kids have.

"And this is why, and I say this sincerely with all my heart as I love our kids, every single one of your children, I believe children at school should never be left unprotected, they should be just as protected as we were with 30,000 National Guardsman, they are are future and out most precious resource."

Ms Taylor Greene then admitted that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were real.