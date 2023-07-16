Marjorie Taylor Greene Points Out How RFK Jr. Has 'Fooled' A Lot Of Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) proclaimed that “a lot of Republicans” have been duped by conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before arguing that the presidential candidate is “very much a Democrat.”

Greene, during an interview at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday, acknowledged where she agrees with RFK Jr. before declaring that some of his policies are “far, far left.”

“I really agree with his position on the vaccines, it’s been my position all along... I have been totally against the COVID[-19] vaccines from day one... totally against the mask,” Greene told Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“So I agree with Bobby Kennedy on a lot of things. But I tell you what, I think there’s a lot of Republicans that have been fooled by him. He’s not a Republican, everyone, he’s very much a Democrat.”

Greene went on to contend that Kennedy – whose primary challenge to President Joe Biden has sparkedconservativeinterest and whose top donors reportedly “typically give” to the GOP – has some “far, far left” policies.

“They’re not the policies I want, they should not be the policies that you want but everyone does like some things about him, like his positions on the COVID 19 vaccines, his position on holding the CIA and other agencies accountable,” she said.

“But I think that’s the Democrat Party. I could care less about them.”

Greene’s comments arrive on the same day that the New York Post shared a video that shows Kennedy sharing a bizarre conspiracy theory that COVID-19 has “ethnically targeted” certain races, adding that he wasn’t sure whether the virus was “deliberately targeted or not.”

He later tweeted that the Post was “mistaken” in its story, writing that he doesn’t “believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.”

