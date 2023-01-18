Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar Return To Committees After Removal By Democrats

Shruti Rajkumar
·2 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar Return To Committees After Removal By Democrats

GOP lawmakers have reinstated representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) to House committees nearly two years after Democrats stripped them of their assignments, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

On Tuesday, the House GOP Steering Committee, which delegates committee assignments, voted unanimously to assign Greene and Gosar to the Oversight and Accountability Committee, CNN reports. Greene also nabbed a seat on the Homeland Security Committee, and Gosar returned to a seat he’d occupied previously on the Natural Resources Committee.

Both representatives, who are staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump and critics of President Joe Biden, were removed from their respective committees in 2021 following their controversial actions and comments.

In February 2021, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives removed Greene from her committee assignments because of her past racist, antisemitic and violent remarks, including her declaration that she would have been armed and would have “won” the Jan. 6 insurrection. Later that year, Gosar tweeted an animated video that portrayed him killing his colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking Biden, which Democrats also deemed grounds for removal from his committees.

According to NBC News, Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee will be focused on improving border security and investigating Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom GOP leaders have vowed to impeach. Meanwhile, the Republican-led Oversight and Accountability Committee intends to launch an investigation into Biden, and Greene appears eager to participate.

“Joe Biden, be prepared. We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for The Big Guy,” Greene said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the investigation won’t stop at just the Biden family but also “every bit of government being used to abuse the American people.”

Greene and Gosar’s committee assignments are still awaiting ratification by the House Republican Conference, which will occur next week.

Following Gosar’s committee removal in 2021, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared that Democratic committee seats would be in danger if Republicans won the House majority in 2022, which they did by a narrow margin.

CNN also reported that Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.) were added to the Oversight Committee, while scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has reportedly been assigned to the Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Steph Curry thanks President Joe Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit

    The Warriors made their first trip to the White House since 2016.

  • Biden says Golden State Warriors 'always welcome' in his White House as he mocks Trump

    Biden says Golden State Warriors 'always welcome' in his White House as he mocks Trump

  • Fawning obituary for Utah father who killed his family of 7 is removed by newspaper after widespread outrage

    The 42-year-old was remembered as a parent who ‘cherished’ the children he allegedly shot dead

  • Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get plum committee assignments in GOP-led House

    Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who were each stripped of committee assignments by House Democrats for their incendiary rhetoric, have been given seats on multiple congressional panels in the now Republican-controlled chamber.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Maher missed five consecutive extra points overall af

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Nylander leads Leafs over Panthers in OT

    TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the night at 1:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Tuesday. Auston Matthews, Dryden Hunt and Alexander Kerfoot provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (27-11-7). Nylander added an assist for a three-point performance. Matt Murray allowed four goals on eight shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov early in the second period. Samsonov finished with 11 saves. Mitch Marner added two assists to s

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th