Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for watching Trump interview during first GOP debate

Republicans had a tough choice in what to watch on Wednesday night between the first GOP debate and Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson – but congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had her own solution.

Ms Greene attended the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to watch the eight qualified candidates hash it out on stage.

But as a loyal Trump ally, Ms Greene also brought her phone to tune into Carlson’s interview with the ex-president.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, journalist Glenn Greenwald shared a photo of Ms Greene in the crowd while watching Mr Trump’s interview.

“I’m sitting directly behind@RepMTG at the GOP presidential debate and her attention appears to be at least…. Divided,” Greenwald wrote.

Mr Trump and Carlson purposefully aired the 46-minute long interview, which aired on X, at the same time as the debate to draw attention away from it.

Though he technically qualified for the first debate, Mr Trump chose not to attend because he believes he is too far ahead in polls to need to attend. He also refused to sign a pledge that the RNC implemented which requires candidates to support the eventual nominee.

Ms Greene’s choice of viewing during the event raised some eyebrows from people.

“Guess the debate was riveting,” one person tweeted.

“Boring ahh debate,” one X user said.

One person seized the opportunity to photoshop Ms Greene watching a unique alternative to the debate.

Although Ms Greene attended the debate, she indicated she believes Mr Trump has a stronghold in becoming the next president of the United States.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Ms Greene said most of the candidates on the debate stage “really don’t have a chance.”

“Because America knows what we had for four years with President Trump. We want those days back,” she said.

“These candidates, I don’t even know who some of them are. I was surprised that I didn’t know who the governor of North Dakota and some other people were. They really don’t have a chance.”



The Georgia congresswoman added that she didn’t know some of the GOP candidates debating one another.

“These candidates, I don’t even know who some of them are. I was surprised that I didn’t know who the governor of North Dakota and some other people were,” she said.