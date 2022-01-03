Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Access To Facebook One Day After Twitter Ban

Just one day after her personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she has temporarily lost access to posting and commenting on Facebook due to a similar policy violation.

The far-right, conspiracy theorist Republican announced her suspension on Gettr, a smaller conservative social media site, on Monday, calling Facebook’s brief ban, which lasts 24 hours, “beyond censorship of speech.”

“Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?” she asked. “When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people.”

Both Twitter and Facebook are privately owned companies with their own sets of standards for user conduct that include bans on users posting misinformation related to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, confirmed to HuffPost that it has removed activity on her account that violated the site’s policies. Shutting down her account “for this violation [would be] beyond the scope of our policies,” the spokesperson added.

Greene shared a copy of the suspension notification she received, which flagged a post she made on both Facebook and Twitter on Saturday. This same post led to her permanent removal from Twitter on Sunday after it was found that she violated the site’s rules for a fifth time, which leads to an automatic ban.

The post listed ways that America is “no longer free” because of the coronavirus pandemic. It featured a number of falsehoods including that unvaccinated healthy people are a “subclass,” that coronavirus masks make children sick, and that “extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths are ignored and government forced vaccine mandates increase.”

“This post goes against our standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm, so only people who manage Marjorie Taylor Greene can see it,” Facebook informed her, according to the notification she shared. “If you think we’ve made a mistake you can disagree with the decision.”

Last year, Twitter and Facebook rolled out a long list of rules related to COVID-19 misinformation and activity in an effort to stop the spread of potentially harmful content.

Facebook’s list, which can be viewed online, includes rules against posts that undermine the severity of COVID, posts that make false claims about masks (including that wearing a mask can make you ill), and posts that make false claims about how and where COVID can be transmitted and who can be infected.

Greene appeared to put on a resilient face in the wake of her Twitter ban, declaring Monday that her ouster has only made her “more determined, stronger, & effective.”

“The sun is setting on Twitter,” she posted, 30 minutes before announcing she had been temporarily booted from Facebook as well.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

